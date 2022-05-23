Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

New Date For National Jazz Festival

Monday, 23 May 2022, 4:48 pm
Press Release: National Jazz Festival

The National Jazz Festival held annually at Easter for 58 years was postponed for the first time in 2022 until June.

Tauranga Jazz Society President Jeff Baker says the Society is looking forward positively to the Festival being hosted at this new time of year.

“Once again Covid had a major influence and the Festival is now taking place over New Zealand’s first Matariki public holiday weekend. This is an exciting alternative and we are delighted to be able to showcase the best of New Zealand talent and, as last year proved, the acts are of an international standard.”

Festival Manager Marc Anderson is happy with the way the programme has worked out.

“Thanks to the willingness of musicians and venues to make themselves available, we have a fantastic selection of events lined up,” says Marc Anderson.

“A few new ones along with the traditional favourites but maybe delivered a little differently due to the Festival being held in winter. Like the two-day Downtown Carnival which is going back inside the bars – a throw-back to the way it used to be.

“We are excited to have Port of Tauranga as our major sponsor and are grateful to Tauranga City Council and TECT for their ongoing support.

“We have a new event showcasing jazz at Mount Maunganui with an outdoor stage at Papa O Nga Manu Porotakataka Park happening on Matariki Friday- this is thanks to Mount Mainstreet, the Mount Maunganui business association. It has been great to partner with so many businesses to showcase the best of Tauranga.

“We have a fantastic programme of events with something for everyone, from world-class jazz concerts at the Baycourt Community and Arts Centre, the three-day 44th National Youth Jazz Competition, our very own Jazz Cafe & VIP Bar at the Tauranga Club, the high energy Hurricane Party at Totara Street, the two-day Downtown Carnival jazz party in city bars and restaurants, Jazz at the Mount on Matariki, and a swinging Big Band Tea Dance.”

“We hope you will join in the fun and bring your family and friends along,” concludes Jeff Baker.

For programme details visit www.jazz.org.nz

