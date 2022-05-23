Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

National Youth Jazz Competition Keeps On Growing

Monday, 23 May 2022, 4:50 pm
Press Release: Youth Jazz Competition

The 44th National Youth Jazz Competition is set to be the biggest yet says National Youth Jazz Competition Manager Liam Ryan.

“It was difficult to postpone the event at Easter due to Covid-19 but the silver lining has been the increased number of schools and bands that have come on board for June,” says Mr Ryan.

“We have entries from over 30 secondary schools with 34 Combos and 21 Big Bands competing – this is our biggest competition ever! Five hundred students plus music teachers will ensure Baycourt Community & Arts Centre hums with jazz.”

“We have been especially impressed this year by the number of student bands entering themselves and writing original material. It’s great to see their enthusiasm for jazz.”

The 44th National Youth Jazz Competition is part of the National Jazz Festival and will be held over three days, Sunday 19 to Tuesday 21 June 2022. As well as student performances there is an evening concert featuring the Competition judges. The Competition provides an opportunity for not only the students but also the audience to hear the best young jazz performers in New Zealand.

