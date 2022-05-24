It's Not Just Monkey Business For 'The Adults Are Talking'

Coming off a successful Wellington 2022 Fringe Festival season, up-and-coming Wellington based theatre company, Squash Co Arts, is set to take stage with their latest work The Adults Are Talking. The Adults Are Talking will run a five-night season 7-11 June 2022, 7pm, at BATS Theatre.

Founding member of Squash Co Arts Collective and writer of The Adults Are Talking, Jack McGee, started writing his latest play while studying a Master of Arts in Creative Writing from Te Herenga Waka - Victoria University of Wellington. Taking inspiration from real life events McGee has created a show that subverts expectations and leaves the audience questioning their own values about how they would react to the show's situation themselves.

Jack McGee, author of The Adults Are Talking, says -

“It’s rare that you get to start a creative process with a real clean-cut question. Scriptwriting and devising teachers will lead you to believe that behind every corner is a five-to-eight-word seed that instantly leads you on a path to accolades and the truth of the human condition. My experience has suggested that this is not the case, with this story being the exception. Upon finding the original news article deep in the Salient archives, I couldn’t shake the question of how? How could this happen? I wrote this play to try and figure that out. While I wouldn’t be bold enough to suggest that I found the human condition along the way, I think I succeeded in finding a plausible answer to my original question. Doesn’t make it any less hair-pullingly-frustrating however.”

The Adults Are Talking deals with themes such as male empathy and discusses issues such as dismissal of experiences that many women face.

Recently shortlisted for Playmarket and Auckland Live’s Playwrights b4 25, Squash Co Arts Collective’s The Adults Are Talking will make you laugh, it will make you mad, and it will gawk at the fact this actually happened all while being in the middle of it.

