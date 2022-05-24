Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

It's Not Just Monkey Business For 'The Adults Are Talking'

Tuesday, 24 May 2022, 11:12 am
Press Release: Squash Co Arts

Coming off a successful Wellington 2022 Fringe Festival season, up-and-coming Wellington based theatre company, Squash Co Arts, is set to take stage with their latest work The Adults Are Talking. The Adults Are Talking will run a five-night season 7-11 June 2022, 7pm, at BATS Theatre.

Founding member of Squash Co Arts Collective and writer of The Adults Are Talking, Jack McGee, started writing his latest play while studying a Master of Arts in Creative Writing from Te Herenga Waka - Victoria University of Wellington. Taking inspiration from real life events McGee has created a show that subverts expectations and leaves the audience questioning their own values about how they would react to the show's situation themselves.

Jack McGee, author of The Adults Are Talking, says -

“It’s rare that you get to start a creative process with a real clean-cut question. Scriptwriting and devising teachers will lead you to believe that behind every corner is a five-to-eight-word seed that instantly leads you on a path to accolades and the truth of the human condition. My experience has suggested that this is not the case, with this story being the exception. Upon finding the original news article deep in the Salient archives, I couldn’t shake the question of how? How could this happen? I wrote this play to try and figure that out. While I wouldn’t be bold enough to suggest that I found the human condition along the way, I think I succeeded in finding a plausible answer to my original question. Doesn’t make it any less hair-pullingly-frustrating however.”

The Adults Are Talking deals with themes such as male empathy and discusses issues such as dismissal of experiences that many women face.

Recently shortlisted for Playmarket and Auckland Live’s Playwrights b4 25, Squash Co Arts Collective’s The Adults Are Talking will make you laugh, it will make you mad, and it will gawk at the fact this actually happened all while being in the middle of it.

For more details and to purchase tickets please visit -

https://bats.co.nz/whats-on/the-adults-are-talking/

 

ENDS
 

FOR MEDIA ENQUIRIES

Sophie Kettley, Publicity Manager

Email: sophkettley@gmail.com

Phone: +64 22 082 9793

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Squash Co Arts on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Joel Coen's Monochromatic Macbeth

The Bard of Avon may well be smirking up the sleeves of his lace doublet at the irony of Will Smith's Oscar debacle, but now that the initial furore has dissipated, it's worth revisiting the movie for which Denzel Washington was also nominated. More>>

Howard Davis: Kenneth Branagh’s Black & White Belfast

Branagh has assembled a wonderful cast, including Ciarán Hinds, a gently formidable actor who well deserves his Oscar nomination, and Judi Dench, who steals every scene she’s in. More>>


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 