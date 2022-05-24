Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Viva Expeditions Joins Flight Centre’s Independent Model Within The Travel Managers Group

Tuesday, 24 May 2022, 11:27 am
Press Release: Flight Centre

Travel Managers Group (TMG) is pleased to be welcoming Viva Expeditions to its ever-expanding independent agency network.

A specialist in bespoke luxury Antarctic and Arctic cruising as well as South American and New Zealand inbound tours, Viva’s trips are intimate, environmentally friendly, community focused, and designed to offer a real connection with the cultures and landscapes in which its customers are travelling.

The team at Viva Expeditions are looking forward to making the most of the support that FCNZ and TMG can offer, with access to the best of the wider Flight Centre Travel Group’s global contracting which will become pivotal in an NDC, no commission environment for air, significantly lowering operation costs.

Viva Expeditions’ founder and managing director, Rachel Williams says she’s excited to be joining the independent family.

“One of the key reasons in joining the independent model is the people in its business and the solid support structure the business has.

“The added benefits of the wider FCTG technology investments and global contracting arrangements has given our team at Viva confidence in navigating the rebuild post-COVID in a zero-commission environment with a robust industry partner.”

Travel Managers Group and Flight Centre Independent, sales and account manager, Jared Jamison says after personally experiencing two of Viva Expeditions itineraries in the last few years (Northern Argentina and flights to the Southern Lights) it was a no brainer for Travel Managers and Viva Expeditions to work together for supply of product and technology.

He says both brands are unique, diverse and have market leading propositions.

“Both Viva and Travel Managers have navigated the pandemic well and come out the other side as thriving businesses. Viva has a huge growth trajectory with a focus on sustainability and technology which mimics the focus for TMG and the wider Flight Centre Travel Group.

“We are looking forward to supporting Viva and helping them achieve further success.”

 

