Hamilton Couple Claim $9 Million Powerball Prize

Tuesday, 24 May 2022, 11:34 am
Press Release: Lotto New Zealand

A Hamilton couple spent their Sunday grinning at each other, after finding out they were New Zealand’s newest Powerball multi-millionaires.

The couple, who wish to remain anonymous, scored themselves the life-changing $9 million jackpot on Saturday, after picking up their regular Triple Dip from their local store, Four Square Matangi.

“We were out doing some shopping on Saturday and my partner popped into the shop to buy our ticket. While I waited in the car, I remember wondering how many winning tickets that store had sold,” said the woman.

Later that night, she was reading the news online and saw an article saying Powerball had been won, with the winning ticket sold at their local store.

“I just brushed it off and thought ‘nah, it can’t possibly be us.’

“I didn’t even bother telling my partner, who was down in his man cave,” she said.

The next morning, with the news article playing on her mind, she mentioned it to her partner – who was also unconvinced that they could be the lucky winners.

“I got the iPad and checked the ticket anyway, but I misread it and thought the Bonus Ball was the Powerball number, so it took a few seconds before I realised I was actually holding the winning ticket!”

The man called over his partner and told her the news.

“I said a few choice words – I was certain he was having me on, but when I checked over his shoulder, the winning line might as well have jumped off the ticket!” she said.

“We were in shock,” said the man. “We didn’t know what to do so we decided to go for a coffee at our local café.

“It was bizarre being out in public knowing we were the winners, I kept thinking everyone looking at us knew,” he laughed.

After their coffee, the pair went home to figure out how best to claim their newfound fortune.

“Once we knew we were going up to Auckland to claim our prize in person, we relaxed a little and tried to get on with our day.

“Every time we passed each other in the house, we just kept grinning,” said the woman.

With their win safely claimed, the couple are looking forward to their future.

“We are sensible people – you won’t see me driving around in a Lamborghini next week,” joked the man, “but we are very much looking forward to buying our first home and setting ourselves up for the future.”

 

