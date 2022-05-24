Indian Ink Kicks Off 2022 National Tour With Double Bill At Auckland's Q Theatre

To mark their impressive 25-year milestone Indian Ink Theatre Company kicks off its five-centre national tour at Auckland’s Q Theatre on June 9. This first tour stop in Auckland offers fans of Indian Ink the wonderful chance to experience a full nostalgia trip with a special Double Bill season of Krishnan’s Dairy and its sequel Mrs Krishnan’s Party. From the place the company first began its life in the shop front of the dairy, to the more recent storeroom party, Indian Ink celebrates its wild journey of theatrical life with two of its most revered plays - all in the spirit of serious laughter. Krishnan’s Dairy is the play that launched the company back in 1997, where its premiere season took home the award for NZ Production of the Year. Created by company founders Jacob Rajan (writer and performer) and Justin Lewis (director), Krishnan’s Dairy has captivated audiences all over the globe. Jumping over the counter, the Krishnan family story continues with Mrs Krishnan’s Party. Starring Kalyani Nagarajan and Justin Rogers this joyous celebration of life has thrilled audiences who become guests at the party as music is played and food is cooked live on stage. The drama unfolds alongside the party preparations in the story which serves up laughter with a generous side of human spirit. Jacob Rajan, Kalyani Nagarajan and Justin Rogers are now available for interviews ahead of the double bill season. Indian Ink Theatre Company presents

AUCKLAND DOUBLE BILL Krishnan’s Dairy

Q Theatre, Rangatira

9 – 26 June

Tickets available here - AND - Mrs Krishnan’s Party

Q Theatre, Loft

16 June – 3 July

Tickets available here Auckland audiences that would like to see even more of Jacob Rajan can catch his contribution to A Place to Stand: Contemporary Indian Art in Aotearoa at Te Taunga Community Hub, Auckland Museum until 24 July. www.aucklandmuseum.com THEN ON TOUR WITH

Krishnan’s Dairy KĀPITI

Te Raukura ki Kāpiti

30 June – 2 July

Tickets available here CHRISTCHURCH

Isaac Theatre Royal

2 – 3 September

Tickets available here HAMILTON

Clarence Street Theatre

8 – 10 September

Tickets available here WELLINGTON

Soundings Theatre, Te Papa

17 – 21 September

Tickets available here www.indianink.co.nz BIOS Jacob Rajan is a playwright, actor and founding partner of Indian Ink. In 1994 he became the first Indian graduate from Toi Whakaari: New Zealand Drama School. In 2002 he was made an Arts Laureate by the NZ Arts Foundation and in 2013 was made a Member of the NZ Order of Merit for his services to theatre. Winning the prestigious Fringe First Award in Edinburgh with Indian Ink’s first play Krishnan’s Dairy, Jacob has charmed audiences the world over with this incredibly successful one-man play and works that followed. He, and long-time collaborator and Indian Ink co-founder Justin Lewis have created original New Zealand Indian plays giving strength to the South Asian voice in Aotearoa. In addition Rajan crosses the ditch in October to star in Sydney’s Belvoir Street Theatre production of The Jungle and The Sea. Kalyani Nagarajan is an actor, teacher, writer and director. She is a graduate of Toi Whakaari: New Zealand Drama School and has trained with Philippe Gaulier in France, where she studied clown, mask and melodrama. Kalyani has worked with Indian Ink for many years, touring internationally with Mrs Krishnan’s Party. she’s recently beamed into our living rooms starring in Pax Assadi’s latest television series, Raised by Refugees. Season One is currently still available on Neon. Since graduating Toi Whakaari: NZ Drama School, Justin Rogers has enjoyed working across stage and screen with highlights including Shortland Street: The Musical, The Cherry Orchard, The Master Builder as well as film projects To The Other Side and Get Plugged. Justin is also a magician and magic consultant for theatre. ENDS For more information, images, and interviews contact Michelle Lafferty at Elephant Publicity - michelle@elephantpublicity.co.nz | 027 295 6450.

© Scoop Media

