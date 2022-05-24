Indian Ink Kicks Off 2022 National Tour With Double Bill At Auckland's Q Theatre
To mark their
impressive 25-year milestone Indian Ink Theatre Company
kicks off its five-centre national tour at Auckland’s Q
Theatre on June 9. This first tour stop in Auckland
offers fans of Indian Ink the wonderful chance to experience
a full nostalgia trip with a special Double Bill season of
Krishnan’s Dairy and its sequel Mrs Krishnan’s
Party. From the place the company first began its life
in the shop front of the dairy, to the more recent storeroom
party, Indian Ink celebrates its wild journey of theatrical
life with two of its most revered plays - all in the spirit
of serious laughter. Krishnan’s Dairy is the
play that launched the company back in 1997, where its
premiere season took home the award for NZ Production of
the Year. Created by company founders Jacob Rajan
(writer and performer) and Justin Lewis (director),
Krishnan’s Dairy has captivated audiences all over
the globe. Jumping over the counter, the Krishnan
family story continues with Mrs Krishnan’s Party.
Starring Kalyani Nagarajan and Justin Rogers this joyous
celebration of life has thrilled audiences who become guests
at the party as music is played and food is cooked live on
stage. The drama unfolds alongside the party preparations in
the story which serves up laughter with a generous side of
human spirit. Jacob Rajan, Kalyani Nagarajan and
Justin Rogers are now available for interviews ahead of the
double bill
season. Indian Ink
Theatre Company presents Krishnan’s
Dairy Mrs
Krishnan’s Party Auckland audiences
that would like to see even more of Jacob Rajan can catch
his contribution to A Place to Stand:
Contemporary Indian Art in Aotearoa at Te
Taunga Community Hub, Auckland Museum until 24
July. THEN ON TOUR
WITH KĀPITI CHRISTCHURCH HAMILTON WELLINGTON BIOS Jacob
Rajan is a playwright, actor and founding partner of Indian
Ink. In 1994 he became the first Indian graduate from Toi
Whakaari: New Zealand Drama School. In 2002 he was made
an Arts Laureate by the NZ Arts Foundation and in 2013 was
made a Member of the NZ Order of Merit for his services to
theatre. Winning the prestigious Fringe First Award
in Edinburgh with Indian Ink’s first play Krishnan’s
Dairy, Jacob has charmed audiences the world over with
this incredibly successful one-man play and works that
followed. He, and long-time collaborator and Indian Ink
co-founder Justin Lewis have created original New Zealand
Indian plays giving strength to the South Asian voice in
Aotearoa. In addition Rajan crosses the ditch in October to
star in Sydney’s Belvoir Street Theatre production of
The Jungle and The Sea. Kalyani Nagarajan is an
actor, teacher, writer and director. She is a graduate of
Toi Whakaari: New Zealand Drama School and has
trained with Philippe Gaulier in France, where she studied
clown, mask and melodrama. Kalyani has worked with Indian
Ink for many years, touring internationally with Mrs
Krishnan’s Party. she’s recently beamed into our
living rooms starring in Pax Assadi’s latest television
series, Raised by Refugees. Season One is currently
still available on Neon. Since graduating Toi
Whakaari: NZ Drama School, Justin Rogers has enjoyed working
across stage and screen with highlights including
Shortland Street: The Musical, The Cherry
Orchard, The Master Builder as well as film
projects To The Other Side and Get Plugged.
Justin is also a magician and magic consultant for
theatre. ENDS For more
information, images, and interviews contact Michelle
Lafferty at Elephant Publicity - michelle@elephantpublicity.co.nz
| 027 295
6450.
AUCKLAND DOUBLE BILL
Q Theatre, Rangatira
9 – 26 June
Tickets available here
- AND -
Q Theatre, Loft
16 June – 3 July
Tickets available here
Krishnan’s Dairy
Te Raukura ki Kāpiti
30 June – 2 July
Tickets available here
Isaac Theatre Royal
2 – 3 September
Tickets available here
Clarence Street Theatre
8 – 10 September
Tickets available here
Soundings Theatre, Te Papa
17 – 21 September
Tickets available here
To mark their impressive 25-year milestone Indian Ink Theatre Company kicks off its five-centre national tour at Auckland’s Q Theatre on June 9.
This first tour stop in Auckland offers fans of Indian Ink the wonderful chance to experience a full nostalgia trip with a special Double Bill season of Krishnan’s Dairy and its sequel Mrs Krishnan’s Party. From the place the company first began its life in the shop front of the dairy, to the more recent storeroom party, Indian Ink celebrates its wild journey of theatrical life with two of its most revered plays - all in the spirit of serious laughter.
Krishnan’s Dairy is the play that launched the company back in 1997, where its premiere season took home the award for NZ Production of the Year. Created by company founders Jacob Rajan (writer and performer) and Justin Lewis (director), Krishnan’s Dairy has captivated audiences all over the globe.
Jumping over the counter, the Krishnan family story continues with Mrs Krishnan’s Party. Starring Kalyani Nagarajan and Justin Rogers this joyous celebration of life has thrilled audiences who become guests at the party as music is played and food is cooked live on stage. The drama unfolds alongside the party preparations in the story which serves up laughter with a generous side of human spirit.
Jacob Rajan, Kalyani Nagarajan and Justin Rogers are now available for interviews ahead of the double bill season.
Indian Ink
Theatre Company presents
Krishnan’s
Dairy
Mrs
Krishnan’s Party
Auckland audiences that would like to see even more of Jacob Rajan can catch his contribution to A Place to Stand: Contemporary Indian Art in Aotearoa at Te Taunga Community Hub, Auckland Museum until 24 July.
THEN ON TOUR
WITH
KĀPITI
CHRISTCHURCH
HAMILTON
WELLINGTON
BIOS
Jacob Rajan is a playwright, actor and founding partner of Indian Ink. In 1994 he became the first Indian graduate from Toi Whakaari: New Zealand Drama School. In 2002 he was made an Arts Laureate by the NZ Arts Foundation and in 2013 was made a Member of the NZ Order of Merit for his services to theatre. Winning the prestigious Fringe First Award in Edinburgh with Indian Ink’s first play Krishnan’s Dairy, Jacob has charmed audiences the world over with this incredibly successful one-man play and works that followed. He, and long-time collaborator and Indian Ink co-founder Justin Lewis have created original New Zealand Indian plays giving strength to the South Asian voice in Aotearoa. In addition Rajan crosses the ditch in October to star in Sydney’s Belvoir Street Theatre production of The Jungle and The Sea.
Kalyani Nagarajan is an actor, teacher, writer and director. She is a graduate of Toi Whakaari: New Zealand Drama School and has trained with Philippe Gaulier in France, where she studied clown, mask and melodrama. Kalyani has worked with Indian Ink for many years, touring internationally with Mrs Krishnan’s Party. she’s recently beamed into our living rooms starring in Pax Assadi’s latest television series, Raised by Refugees. Season One is currently still available on Neon.
Since graduating Toi Whakaari: NZ Drama School, Justin Rogers has enjoyed working across stage and screen with highlights including Shortland Street: The Musical, The Cherry Orchard, The Master Builder as well as film projects To The Other Side and Get Plugged. Justin is also a magician and magic consultant for theatre.
ENDS
For more information, images, and interviews contact Michelle Lafferty at Elephant Publicity - michelle@elephantpublicity.co.nz | 027 295 6450.