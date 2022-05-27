Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Vera Ellen to Perform in Wellington & Auckland

Friday, 27 May 2022, 10:40 am
Press Release: Banished Music

Vera Ellen has returned after covid delays and cancellations and re-announced a New Zealand mini-tour in support of her knockout of a Flying Nun debut It's Your Birthday.

The Pōneke / Los Angeles-based multi-instrumentalist and songwriter takes to the road in July with a full band, namely Ben Lemi (Trinity Roots, French for Rabbits, Bret McKenzie, Glass Vaults – bass), Samuel Austin (A.U.R.A – drums), Audrey May (Sports Royal – guitar), Bella Guarrera (BVs), Callum Lee (Rewind Fields – keys / sax / violin), Albert River (A.U.R.A - keys) and of course led by Vera on guitar and lead vocals.

Vera and band will perform material – including NZ alt-charting single 'YOU!' – from It's Your Birthday live for her home crowd.

In combination, Vera's clear, concise songwriting, and confident yet relaxed vocal presence make the album a classic on entry – earning her a spot in RNZ's Top 20 albums of 2021.

An enigmatic performer, Vera is also a member of LA pop punk act Girl Friday, and was previously a member of NZ grunge 4-piece Maple Syrup.

NZ fans may have seen her onstage in 2020, opening as Vera Ellen for the likes of Don McGlashan and Reb Fountain, as well as at three sold out shows with indie darlings, The Beths.

 

It's Your Birthday Tour


Friday 8 July - San Fran, Wellington
Friday 15 July - Whammy, Auckland


Tickets on sale from Banished Music now

 

ENDS

 

For more information and press opportunities in relation to Vera Ellen, please contact:

Kylie Leggoe - Great NZ Publicity

Greatnzpublicity@gmail.com / 0226434439

