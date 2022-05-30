Anthonie Tonnon Wins 2022 Taite Music Prize For His Album "Leave Love Out Of This"

Also honoured at the ceremony: trailblazer Karyn Hay, visionary producer Alan Jansson; dream-folk artist Jazmine Mary; Aotearoa music champion, Tony Stamp and industry changemaker Alison Mau.

Tonight, the 2022 Taite Music Prize, which highlights outstanding New Zealand albums released in the previous calendar year, was awarded to Anthonie Tonnon for his critically praised album, Leave Love Out Of This released on Slow Time Records. Anthonie receives a $12500 cash prize thanks to founding partners Recorded Music NZ and the NZ Music Commission.

The Auckland Live Best Independent Debut went to Jazmine Mary for her debut album The Licking of a Tangerine. The album was recorded at Neil Finn’s Roundhead Studios with support from Peter Ruddell (Wax Chattels, Sulfate) and Dave Kahn (Marlon Williams, Reb Fountain). Her sound has been described as “dream-folk”; visceral and haunting with “rose-tinted sounds which will allow you to be transported somewhere bold and watery.” Jazmine is awarded a $2000 cash prize plus a performance or technical upskilling opportunity thanks to Auckland Live.

The Independent Spirit Award was granted to Karyn Hay ONZM for her contribution to music awareness in Aotearoa since the 1980’s through the groundbreaking TV series, Radio With Pictures and throughout her career via Kiwi FM, and music documentaries. Karyn’s contribution continues as host of RNZ National’s Lately show with an eye on live events, an ear for music, a great sense of humour and a genuine interest in people and their stories.

The inaugural NZ On Air Outstanding Music Journalism award was presented to RNZ Music journalist, Tony Stamp, for his work creating long-form music documentaries and features, interviewing artists, and discussing new music on Song Crush and currently hosting music review show The Sampler. Tony receives a $2500 cash prize, thanks to NZ On Air.

Alongside this award a judge’s special commendation was acknowledged of Alison Mau’s work for Stuff covering NZ music industry practices and sexual harm prevention.

The Independent Music NZ Classic Record award was presented to producer Alan Jansson for the showcasing 1994 compilation, PROUD - An Urban-Pacific Streetsoul Compilation. Jansson worked with Tim Mahon (from Otara Music Arts Centre and Blam Blam Blam) and Phil Fuemana to bring in a range of artists representing the contemporary Māori and Pacifica music of the time. The result was the hugely influential 1994 compilation PROUD, featuring Sisters Underground, Pacifican Descendants, Semi MCs, MC Slam, Radio Backstab, DJ Payback, and Otara Millionaires Club.

Dylan Pellett, General Manager Independent Music New Zealand says, "This has been a special celebration this evening in so many ways, and I wish all of the winners my hearty congratulations. What a privilege to present this event on behalf of our membership and the wider music community. Top work everyone!"

The 2022 Taite Music Prize was held at Q Theatre in Tāmaki Makaurau and featured performances by 2021 Taite Music Prize winner, Reb Fountain.

The ceremony was hosted by NZ On Air's Sarah Thomson, with awards presented by Helaina Keeley - Creative Industries Development Manager - Auckland Live; Pippa Ryan-Kidd, Chairperson - IMNZ; Poppy Reid, Editor In Chief - Rolling Stone Magazine, Jo Oliver, CEO - Recorded Music NZ, author, journalist; Colin Hogg and Aotearoa music legend Sir Dave Dobbyn.

The event was attended by 300+ industry, media, and artists from across the country and was a joyous celebration of outstanding creative works made in Aotearoa.

The Taite Music Prize panel tasked with determining the finalists was made up of an extensive selection of music media/industry specialists. The finalist judges made their decision based entirely on the artistic merit of the album. Sales, genres, artist recognition or popularity are not contributing factors in their decision-making process.

2022 Taite Music Prize Judges:

Annabel Kean - Sports Team, undertheradar.co.nz

Damon Newton - Auckland Live

Harrison Pali - Tahi

Jasmin Ziedan - BaseFM

Jess Fu - 95bFM

Karl Lock - JB Hi Fi

Lisa Jones - muzic.net.nz

Mathew Crawley - Flying Out

Nadia Marsh - Te Māngai Pāho

Sandra Hopping - Marbecks / Ode Records



2022 Taite Music Prize winner; Anthonie Tonnon - Leave Love Out Of This

Auckland Live Best Independent Debut winner; Jazmine Mary - The Licking of a Tangerine

Independent Spirit Award presented to Karyn Hay

NZ On Air Outstanding Music Journalism Award to Tony Stamp

Independent Music NZ Classic Record award presented for Proud - An Urban-Pacific Streetsoul Compilation

The ten albums in contention for the 2022 Taite Music Prize were:

Listen on Spotify HERE

Anthonie Tonnon - Leave Love Out Of This (Slow TIme Records)

Dianne Swann - The War On Peace of Mind (Bads Music)

French For Rabbits - The Overflow (AAA Records)

Lips - I Don't Know Why I Do Anything (Independent)

Luke Buda - BUDA (Buda Records)

Reb Fountain - IRIS (Flying Nun Records)

Sheep, Dog & Wolf - Two-Minds (Aphrodite)

Team Dynamite - Respect The Process (Independent)

Troy Kingi - Black Sea Golden Ladder (AAA Records)

Vera Ellen - It's Your Birthday (Flying Nun Records)



The Auckland Live Best Independent Debut Award celebrates the freshest talent of Aotearoa and the three finalists were:

Listen on Spotify HERE

Adelaide Cara - How Does This Sound?

Jazmine Mary - The Licking of a Tangerine

Proteins of Magic - Proteins of Magic

The NZ On Air Outstanding Music Journalism Award is the first of its kind for Aotearoa New Zealand and the finalists were:

Undertheradar.co.nz – Editorial Team; Chris Cudby and Annabel Kean

Rova’s 'Aotearoa Hip Hop: The Music, The People, The History' - Podcast creators; DJ Sirvere and Martyn Pepperell

RNZ Music’s The Sampler - Producer and journalist; Tony Stamp

95bFM’s Long Player “Milk III - Reuben Winter” episode - Producer; Jess Fu



The 2022 recipient of the Classic Record has already been announced to recognise the 1994 New Zealand album; PROUD - An Urban-Pacific Streetsoul Compilation. Listen on Apple Music HERE or on Spotify HERE

Also announced at the ceremony is the recipient of the 2022 Independent Spirit Award. This recognises and celebrates a New Zealander who is passionate about NZ music and has dedicated themselves to helping artists and the wider music community to grow and find their own unique pathways.

