Die! Die! Die! Aotearoa Tour

To celebrate their latest album This Is Not An Island Anymore out now digitally, and on CD, Cassette and Vinyl. Tāmaki, by way of Ōtepoti post-punks, Die! Die! Die! announce a four-date Aotearoa tour to celebrate the release of their latest album This Is Not An Island Anymore.

Friday, 5 August - Never Project Space, Kirikiriroa

Saturday, 13 August - Art Gallery (Hellzapoppin'!) Ōtautahi

FREE show via Christchurch Art Gallery

Saturday, 20 August, Whammy, Tāmaki Makaurau

Friday, 26 August, Moon, Te Whanganui-A-Tara

Tickets on sale Wednesday, 1 June at 9am via Ticketfairy.

Die! Die! Die! have always blended the perfect concoction of powerful and infectious post-punk, noise pop, shoegaze, lo-fi and punk rock. This tour will be the first time fans get to hear the tracks from the new album - This Is Not An Island Anymore - live.

Front person Andrew Wilson says, "This is our chance to play the songs off our new album the way they are supposed to be heard - Live! This will be the last chance to see DDD for a while".

The long-running core team of guitarist/singer Andrew Wilson and the furious drumming of Michael Prain have been going strong since their formation as Die! Die! Die! back in 2003. In 2018, the band welcomed bassist Lachlan Anderson back into the band full time.

Since recording their debut album with Steve Albini (Shellac, Nirvana, PJ Harvey) in Chicago in 2005, Die! Die! Die! have worked with producers including Shayne Carter, Nick Roughan (The Skeptics), Chris Townend (Violent Femmes), and have written and recorded albums in New York, Dunedin, London and rural France.

Their indispensable collection of records, and their intense and unflinching live show, continue to drive their connection with audiences across the globe. Both are a telling reminder of why Die! Die! Die! are one of the most enduring and unapologetic bands to ever emerge out of Aotearoa.

“Dunedin’s art noise merchants come roaring back with an energetic seventh album that thunders past on a wave of ferocious drums, angular riffs, emotive and abrasive power chords and more punch than a UFC Fight”. - VIVA, New Zealand Herald "This Is Not An Island Anymore is an extremely tight, disciplined and dynamic expression of pure rage... A real shot in the arm just when we need it". - Gary Steel, Witchdoctor.co.nz “Locked in and furiously focussed throughout the record's nine noise-drenched tracks”. - Undertheradar.co.nz “They achieve a blistering manifesto that is theirs and theirs alone, one that could only result from their over 15-year friendship and bond”. - No RipCord This Is Not An Island Anymore out now digitally, and on CD, Cassette and Vinyl.



