Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Appointment Of The Japanese Cuisine Goodwill Ambassadors In New Zealand In 2022

Monday, 30 May 2022, 6:37 pm
Press Release: Embassy of Japan

The Embassy of Japan is delighted to convey that three New Zealand-based Japanese Cuisine Good will Ambassadors have been appointed in 2022. This is the first time anyone has been appointed from New Zealand.

Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries appointed 31 people who work overseas in positions relating to Japanese cuisine, as Japanese Cuisine Goodwill Ambassadors. This appointment is part of the Ministry’s initiative to further promote Japanese cuisine and Japanese food culture internationally.

From New Zealand, Chef-Owner of Cocoro Restaurant, Mr Tokuyama Makoto; New Zealand representative for Daikoku Restaurant Group, Mr Narita Yoshiji; and Chef-Owner of Kinji Japanese Restaurant, Mr Hamada Kinji were appointed in recognition of their achievements including promoting Japanese cuisine and Japanese food culture, and their ability to disseminate information domestically within, and internationally from New Zealand. There are 173 Japanese Cuisine Goodwill Ambassadors all over the world, however this is the first time anyone has been appointed from New Zealand.

Summaries for the appointment ceremony, and contacts of the three Japanese Goodwill Ambassadors

Mr Tokuyama Makoto, Chef-Owner of Cocoro Restaurant

https://www.nz.emb-japan.go.jp/files/100350400.pdf

Mr Narita Yoshiji, New Zealand representative for Daikoku Restaurant Group

https://www.nz.emb-japan.go.jp/files/100350396.pdf

Mr Hamada Kinji, Chef-Owner of Kinji Japanese Restaurant

https://www.nz.emb-japan.go.jp/files/100311963.pdf

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Embassy of Japan on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Joel Coen's Monochromatic Macbeth

The Bard of Avon may well be smirking up the sleeves of his lace doublet at the irony of Will Smith's Oscar debacle, but now that the initial furore has dissipated, it's worth revisiting the movie for which Denzel Washington was also nominated. More>>

Howard Davis: Kenneth Branagh’s Black & White Belfast

Branagh has assembled a wonderful cast, including Ciarán Hinds, a gently formidable actor who well deserves his Oscar nomination, and Judi Dench, who steals every scene she’s in. More>>


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 