Appointment Of The Japanese Cuisine Goodwill Ambassadors In New Zealand In 2022

The Embassy of Japan is delighted to convey that three New Zealand-based Japanese Cuisine Good will Ambassadors have been appointed in 2022. This is the first time anyone has been appointed from New Zealand.

Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries appointed 31 people who work overseas in positions relating to Japanese cuisine, as Japanese Cuisine Goodwill Ambassadors. This appointment is part of the Ministry’s initiative to further promote Japanese cuisine and Japanese food culture internationally.

From New Zealand, Chef-Owner of Cocoro Restaurant, Mr Tokuyama Makoto; New Zealand representative for Daikoku Restaurant Group, Mr Narita Yoshiji; and Chef-Owner of Kinji Japanese Restaurant, Mr Hamada Kinji were appointed in recognition of their achievements including promoting Japanese cuisine and Japanese food culture, and their ability to disseminate information domestically within, and internationally from New Zealand. There are 173 Japanese Cuisine Goodwill Ambassadors all over the world, however this is the first time anyone has been appointed from New Zealand.

Summaries for the appointment ceremony, and contacts of the three Japanese Goodwill Ambassadors

Mr Tokuyama Makoto, Chef-Owner of Cocoro Restaurant

https://www.nz.emb-japan.go.jp/files/100350400.pdf

Mr Narita Yoshiji, New Zealand representative for Daikoku Restaurant Group

https://www.nz.emb-japan.go.jp/files/100350396.pdf

Mr Hamada Kinji, Chef-Owner of Kinji Japanese Restaurant

https://www.nz.emb-japan.go.jp/files/100311963.pdf

