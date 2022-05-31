Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Come Together Album Concert Series 2022 Announced | 3 Rock Concerts. 3 Epic Albums. 3 Amazing Months!

Tuesday, 31 May 2022, 5:54 am
Press Release: Sandra Roberts

Three rock concerts. Three epic albums. Three amazing months!

New Zealand’s greatest rock musicians come together once more for an extraordinary series of concerts in 2022, starting in August with Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust, then October with Tom Petty’s Damn the Torpedoes and finally in November with The Beatles’ White Album.

This year’s epic line-up and absolute killer band includes Jon Toogood, Deva Mahal, Milan Borich, Sam Scott, James Milne, Delaney Davidson, Anthonie Tonnan, Lou’ana, Dianne Swann, Luke Buda, Adam Hattaway, Brett Adams, Matthias Jordan, Jol Mulholland (MD), Alistair Deverick, Mike Hall and more to be announced

This Supergroup in various incarnations will perform these great albums live, in their entirety – back to back, track by track along with a bonus set of classics and deep cuts.

Fans of the Come Together series (Rumours, Goodbye Yellow Brick Rd, Sticky Fingers, Live Rust, Brothers In Arms, Abbey Road) are urged to move quickly as these concerts, like the others, is expected to sell quickly.

To date the Come Together Album Concert Series has attracted over 25,000 concertgoers and received consistently outstanding reviews

Presales start today at 9am. All remaining tickets on sale this Thursday at 9am. Tickets from $99 plus ticketing charges. Tickets from Ticketmaster & Ticketek.

AUGUST 11,12,20
COME TOGETHER – DAVID BOWIE’S THE RISE & FALL OF ZIGGY STARDUST & THE SPIDERS FROM MARS + Classics & Deep Cuts
Celebrating its 50th year, ‘Ziggy Stardust’ features several seminal Bowie tracks such as ‘Suffragette City’, ‘Moonage Daydream’ and ‘Starman’.
Often cited as a breakthrough record for the ‘Life on Mars’ artist, ‘Ziggy Stardust’ saw Bowie become internationally popular and the album has gone on to be considered one of the greatest of all time.

OCTOBER 27,28,29
COME TOGETHER – TOM PETTY’S DAMN THE TORPEDOES + Classics inc. Traveling Wilburys
Tom Petty’s songs have defined rock radio since the 70s.
‘Damn the Torpedoes is the peak of Tom Petty’s songwriting with the Heartbreakers. Slick, big, and immutably classic, the album is a front-to-back feat of production and songwriting.’
Pitchfork.
Reaching number 1 in NZ, Damn the Torpedoes features classics “Refugee” and “Don’t Do Me Like That”. With a bonus set of classics and Traveling Wilburys.

NOVEMBER 10,11,12
COME TOGETHER – THE BEATLES WHITE ALBUM + Classics & Deep Cuts
Released on the fifth anniversary of the assassination of US President John F . Kennedy, The Beatles' White Album saw John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr create a a blueprint for the future of rock music as they began to splinter as a group.
With Brian Epstein dead, Lennon self-medicating with LSD, Yoko Ono's presence a distraction and Starr temporarily leaving the band, it was an album where the Beatles' washed their dirty laundry in the most public manner possible - loudersound.com – and critically regarded as one of the greatest albums of all time.

