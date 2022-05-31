Howick Hornets Get New Kit Thanks to NZCT

Howick Hornets Rugby League Football Club (HHRLFC) is pleased to announce a grant of $2,862 from the NZCT for a set of playing jerseys and shorts for the 2022 season.

Chairman Bruce Campbell says, “Funding uniforms is always an ongoing struggle, even more so with Covid19 introducing a greater challenge meeting operational costs.”

“At the core of the club is a hard-working committee and members who are passionate about the development of rugby league in our community. The committee is supported by numerous coaches and managers - all volunteer dads, mums, and family members of the players who give their time freely, spending week nights at training, and Saturdays organising and mentoring the future of the game.”

“We openly promote family values and are extremely proud of the third generation members involved in supporting and/or playing for the Hornets. More recently, we have seen a revival in club membership numbers and a resurgence of support for rugby league in the wider Howick community. Premier team home games regularly attract crowds of over three hundred loyal spectators and coverage across local newspapers is frequent due to the community interest.”

“NZCT's generosity in providing support for the purchase of playing uniforms and equipment over recent years has helped HHRLFC to keep developing and growing the game of rugby league across the wider Howick community. As with many non-profit sports clubs it is an ongoing struggle to keep pace with the day-to-day running costs of the club, but with NZCT support we have managed to maintain junior player fees without an increase for several years.”

“HHRLFC is proud to represent the Howick community and keenly participate in local community events including annual Christmas parade and Community Sports Awards. Over the winter months, community support for the club is evident with large crowds of spectators turning out to watch the Howick Premier team play home games at Paparoa Park.”

HHRLFC was founded in 1961 and fielded junior teams playing in the Auckland Rugby League schoolboy’s competition. Originally located at the Howick Domain, the club shared the community landmark “Green” corrugated shed with the local Pakuranga rugby union club. Our first senior team was formed in 1963 led at the time by player/coach and now rugby league legend Tommy Baxter. The team consisted of other Kiwi greats such as Cliff Johnson (ex-Kiwi captain) and Roy Moore.

In 1965, in cooperation with the then Howick Borough Council, the club relocated to Paparoa Park where the club facilities exist today. The clubhouse was built in stages from 1965 through to 1971 by volunteer workers and members of the rugby league club. Now celebrating sixty years, the club continues to serve and contribute to the local Howick community.

