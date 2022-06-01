Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Mai Morning Crew Host Brook Ruscoe Returns To The Basketball Court For A Good Cause

Wednesday, 1 June 2022, 7:01 am
Press Release: MediaWorks

Former professional basketballer - now Mai Morning Crew host - Brook Ruscoe will be dusting off his kicks and returning to the basketball court to fundraise for Youthline.

Starting Thursday June 16 at 8am, supported by his Mai Morning Crew co-hosts (and hype crew) Tegan Yorwarth and Jordan River, Brook will attempt to sink as many baskets as possible in 24 hours.

Brook says: “Even though I don’t play professionally anymore this is going to be the best thing I’ve ever done in the basketball realm. I’m proud to support our kids and community through Youthline, with the help of the Mai whānau, and I’m so excited to see what we can achieve!”

Mai 24 Hour Free Throws campaign is fundraising for the youth and development charity Youthline.

Listeners can donate via text, online, or through numerous TradeMe auctions which will be set up to support the cause.

All Mai shows will broadcast live from the court during the 24 hours, and fans can watch Brook push his mind and body to the limit via live stream on maifm.co.nz.

For more information on how to get involved and help out our rangatahi click here.

Mai will proudly celebrate 30 years on air in July. More details to follow.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from MediaWorks on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Joel Coen's Monochromatic Macbeth

The Bard of Avon may well be smirking up the sleeves of his lace doublet at the irony of Will Smith's Oscar debacle, but now that the initial furore has dissipated, it's worth revisiting the movie for which Denzel Washington was also nominated. More>>

Howard Davis: Kenneth Branagh’s Black & White Belfast

Branagh has assembled a wonderful cast, including Ciarán Hinds, a gently formidable actor who well deserves his Oscar nomination, and Judi Dench, who steals every scene she’s in. More>>


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 