Mai Morning Crew Host Brook Ruscoe Returns To The Basketball Court For A Good Cause

Former professional basketballer - now Mai Morning Crew host - Brook Ruscoe will be dusting off his kicks and returning to the basketball court to fundraise for Youthline.

Starting Thursday June 16 at 8am, supported by his Mai Morning Crew co-hosts (and hype crew) Tegan Yorwarth and Jordan River, Brook will attempt to sink as many baskets as possible in 24 hours.

Brook says: “Even though I don’t play professionally anymore this is going to be the best thing I’ve ever done in the basketball realm. I’m proud to support our kids and community through Youthline, with the help of the Mai whānau, and I’m so excited to see what we can achieve!”

Mai 24 Hour Free Throws campaign is fundraising for the youth and development charity Youthline.

Listeners can donate via text, online, or through numerous TradeMe auctions which will be set up to support the cause.

All Mai shows will broadcast live from the court during the 24 hours, and fans can watch Brook push his mind and body to the limit via live stream on maifm.co.nz.

For more information on how to get involved and help out our rangatahi click here.

Mai will proudly celebrate 30 years on air in July. More details to follow.

© Scoop Media

