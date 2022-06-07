South Auckland Teen Rain Te’i Is The New Face Of Fusions 2023

Rain Te’i (Te Rarawa, Samoan) from Māngere was named the Face of Fusions 2023 at the recent Pacific Fusion Fashion Show. Rain modelled dresses by two of the nine Pasifika designers and made an impression on the judges with her behaviour both on and off the runway. 60 models were featured and most were in the running to be the new Face of Fusions.

As the Head Girl of Māngere College, Rain is in her final year of school and is used to being in a leadership position. As a fairly new model, she says she focused on enjoying the experience and learning as much as she could from the mentors and other models involved in the show.

“I was not expecting this at all. This was only my second time modeling on a runway,” she said. “I was involved in PFFS last year but the show was recorded and then released online. I liked that but it was very different this year to model in front of an energetic and vocal live audience.”

As part of her prize, Rain will feature in promotions for the next Pacific Fusion Fashion Show and will be the face of the Centre for Pacific Language’s Samoan Language Week next year. Tuiloma Gayle Lafaiali’i, the Chief Executive Officer of the Centre said, “we are very proud of Rain and we look forward to working with her in the future. Part of her prize is also to help her connect with her Pacific language, if that is something that she needs help with.”

Rain was born in Japan, raised in Hawai’i, and lived in California up until 2020. She is Māori and Samoan with links to the villages of Tufuiopa in Apia, and Amanave and Fitiuta in American Samoa. “I studied Samoan language at school last year and was involved in Māngere College’s Samoan group. I was blessed to win the Taupou (best solo dancer) category at Polyfest earlier this year. For Samoan Language Week I was so busy with siva (dance) and fireknife dancing performances.I have never been to Sāmoa and now that borders will open I look forward to learning Samoan language at the Centre for Pacific Languages and going to Sāmoa soon.”

Sherry Lunjevich has been the PFFS modelling coordinator since their first show in 2016. Sherry said the Face of Fusions needs to have the X-factor on the runway but also must show special qualities at rehearsals and in the lead up to the show. “Rain always has a good attitude, she is eager to learn, takes direction well and really brings it when it’s show time. We are excited for all she is achieving and already have some big ideas for upcoming promotions and campaigns we will do with her. We think she has a very bright future.”

So far in 2022, Rain has been selected as head prefect at her school, she won Best Taupou on the Samoan stage at Polyfest and is now the Face of Fusions. “I am having a very good year,” she humbly remarked. “And we are only half-way through 2022!”

© Scoop Media

