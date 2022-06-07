The Wiggles Are Wiggling Their Way To New Zealand With Their 2022 Big Show Tour!

New Zealand, get ready to Wiggle! The Wiggles are coming to perform for you in August as part of their Big Show Tour! This show will see Anthony, Tsehay, Lachy and Simon singing and dancing their way around New Zealand with all their Wiggly Friends; Captain Feathersword, Dorothy the Dinosaur, Wags the Dog, Henry the Octopus and their newest Wiggly Friend; Shirley Shawn the Unicorn! Plus, The Wiggles are excited to introduce Caterina Wiggle and John Wiggle from the Fruit Salad TV series to their New Zealand fans!

The Wiggles Big Show Tour! features all the Wiggly classics and new songs from the group, and will begin in Hamilton on August 20 and finish in Dunedin on August 28 – travelling to Auckland, New Plymouth, Palmerston North, Wellington and Christchurch in between!

New Zealand radio personality, Robert Rakete will once again join the group on stage in Aukland and Christchurch, wearing his bespoke skivvy, designed by pupils from Mayfield Primary School, Auckland.

.

The Wiggles' founding member and Blue Wiggle Anthony Field says, "We're so excited to be coming back to perform in New Zealand! The Wiggles Big Show is so much fun, and I can't wait for everyone to experience it! You'll hear all the classic songs you love plus new ones like 'Hey Tsehay!' The show also features a variety of dance styles and performances, and we're bringing all our Wiggly friends too. Children will see and hear drums, keyboards, banjos, guitars, bagpipes and lots of singing. We hope to see you there!"



Tickets for all shows go on sale at 10 am Friday, June 10.

For complete tour and ticket information, visit: www.thewiggles.com

In 2021, The Wiggles, the world's most popular children's entertainment group, celebrated 30 years of educating, entertaining and enriching the lives of millions of pre-schoolers (and their parents) all over the globe. Today, generations of fans who grew up watching share their love of The Wiggles with their own children.

This is your chance to experience all the fun of The Wiggles show in person. Join us and be a part of The Wiggles Big Show Tour! With so many sold-out shows last year, you better get a Wiggle on and get your tickets now, as tickets to The Wiggles Big Show Tour! will sell like Hot Potatoes!

The Wiggles Big Show Tour 2022! TICKETS ON SALE 10AM FRIDAY, JUNE 10

For complete tour and ticket information, visit: www.thewiggles.com

CLAUDELANDS ARENA, HAMILTON - SATURDAY AUGUST 20

SPARK ARENA, AUCKLAND - SUNDAY AUGUST 21

TSB THEATRE, TSB SHOWPLACE, NEW PLYMOUTH - MONDAY AUGUST 22

THE REGENT ON BROADWAY, PALMERSTON NORTH - TUESDAY AUGUST 23

MICHAEL FOWLER CENTRE (MFC), WELLINGTON - WEDNESDAY AUGUST 24

CHRISTCHURCH ARENA, CHRISTCHURCH - SATURDAY AUGUST 27

TOWN HALL, DUNEDIN - SUNDAY AUGUST 28

© Scoop Media

