Core Programme Launched For The 8th IWG World Conference On Women & Sport; Pre-event Showcased Announced

Ka puta Matariki, ka rere Whānui. Ko te tohu tēnā o te tau e!

The stars re-appear to take flight. Matariki brings good fortune, positive change and prosperity through new beginnings.

The core programme for the 8th IWG World Conference on Women & Sport has been launched by Women in Sport Aotearoa, Ngā Wāhine Hākinakina o Aotearoa (WISPA) today, timed to celebrate the reappearance of the kāhui whetū (star cluster), Matariki, this month.

Over 220+ sessions and almost 500 international speakers have been confirmed for the world’s largest gathering to advance gender equity and equality in sport and physical activity. Several major international speakers will also be announced before the Earlybird deadline, 31 July 2022.

The hybrid event will take place in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland and Online, from Monday 14 to Thursday 17 November 2022. Over 1,200+ international participants are expected to attend in person, with hundreds joining virtually via a world class conferencing system.

With the event dovetailing into the women’s Rugby World Cup, Aotearoa New Zealand will be the epicentre of women’s sport globally throughout November. World Rugby itself has committed a large delegation to the IWG World Conference, after agreeing a strategic relationship with WISPA.

Presenters confirmed today include some of the world’s most influential sport and physical activity organisations, plus advocacy groups, governments, business, media and academia. This includes the International Olympic Committee (IOC); FIFA and the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup team; Billie Jean King’s Women’s Sport Foundation; and the UNESCO Global Observatory for Gender Equality in Sport. Several of the brightest leaders from Aotearoa and APAC have also been confirmed.

Raewyn Lovett ONZM, Co-Chair of the International Working Group (IWG) on Women & Sport said:

"For centuries, people have navigated by the stars. Navigation through our core programme has been designed using the kāhui whetū (star cluster) Matariki as a framework, after this was gifted to us by our Roopu, He Wāhine Toa Kei Te Kokiri - Strong Women Making a Move.

In Māori culture, the reappearance of Matariki heralds new beginnings and is a predictor of good fortune, positive change and prosperity. To launch our core programme today just as Matariki is re-appearing seems almost prophetic, as the world emerges from COVID-19. Now is the time to come together to drive true equity for women and girls in global sport and physical activity."

The core programme can now be viewed at www.iwgworldconference.org/programme.

>> Join the free "Inspire Showcase" virtually on Tuesday 12 July 2022 - NZT:

Registrations will open shortly for a free 1-hour test event, designed for participants planning to join the IWG World Conference virtually this November. Experience the online platform LIVE IN ACTION!

Three 8-minute insights will be delivered live, followed by inspiring conversations in the online networking rooms. Learn to navigate the platform. Test the interactive tools. Join the chats. Gain a sense of the programme being planned, and how participants will be able to engage virtually.

Speakers will include:

- Dr. Farah Palmer ( Tainui, Ngāti Maniapoto), one of Aotearoa New Zealand’s most successful rugby players. Now an esteemed academic at Massey University, and Deputy Chair of New Zealand Rugby, Dr. Palmer will discuss the use of indigenous culture by sporting organisations.

- Dr Diane Culver. An associate professor at the School of Human Kinetics at the University of Ottawa, Dr Culver is a renowned expert in social learning theory. She will discuss how social learning will aid personal and professional development during the IWG World Conference.

- Robyn Cockburn. A consultant researcher, strategist, facilitator and educator with 25 years’ experience globally and in Aotearoa New Zealand, Ms Cockburn will give an overview of the IWG World Conference design principles and will explain what to expect, both in person and online.

Registrations will open in mid-June.

Pauline Harrison, Chair of the IWG Programming Team, said:

"The IWG World Conference on Women & Sport typically attracts a wide range of women and men from around the world, from Board Directors and CEOs, through to delivery agents, administrators and volunteers.

The variety of content programmed will allow participants to navigate an individualised experience, choosing sessions and collaborative opportunities that best suit their personal and professional development needs.

We’re thrilled to be able to offer a hybrid event for the first time in IWG history, enabling access to the event for an even wider range of participants from around the world. Attending the Inspire Showcase will give people a fantastic idea of what to expect when they join us in November."

