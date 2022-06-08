Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Men’s Group Encourages Men To Find Their Spark After Living Through The COVID-19 Pandemic

Wednesday, 8 June 2022, 8:59 am
Press Release: The Mankind Project

With the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic still fresh in the lives of many, a community of men is coming together to offer a training that will challenge and welcome men from all walks of life.

The Mankind Project New Zealand is a community of more than 400 men that offers “a space for men to show up wherever they are at in their lives” says Bruce Craig, a spokesperson for the Mankind Project NZ.

“The COVID-19 pandemic destabilised many lives and caused some of us to react to protect ourselves, while dealing with heightened feelings of anxiety, anger, fear, isolation and more" says Mr Craig.

The findings of a University of Otago study released today showed 40 per cent of people with mood disorders suffered moderate to severe depression during the first Covid-19 lockdown.

“Collectively we've been through a lot in recent years.

"We welcome men from all walks of life, who are looking to discover, or rediscover, the spark within ourselves that brings joy, passion and fulfilment.

“To get there we have to do some work. It is challenging and it can be confronting, but to reach our gold we have to fight our dragons” says Mr Craig.

The Mankind Project’s New Warrior training runs across a weekend and is followed by weekly group check-ins and community events.
 

One weekend away with The Mankind Project has often been pivotal or life-changing for many men.

Families, partners, colleagues, and friends often notice the positive change in men who participate. They feel safe, more secure, approachable, and happier.

The Mankind Project’s New Warrior training is running from July 1st – 3rd in Tāmaki Makaurau, Auckland. More information is available at mkp.org.nz.

Notes for editors:

· The Mankind Project is governed by a charitable trust and is run by volunteers.

· The Mankind Project openly welcomes men “as they are” and works alongside them to discover new ways to express what they want in a healthy way, understand emotions, and take actions to get the life that they want. The flow-on benefits include connection, fellowship, friendship and belonging.

