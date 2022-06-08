GABS Auckland Content Release

Get your tasting paddles ready as this year’s GABS Festival beer list is absolutely tantalising. New Zealand and Australia’s brewers have once again pushed every boundary of what is possible with beer! Craft beer lovers are in for a treat with this year’s creative and delicious one-off brews.

The highest ABV beer this year is Dark Ritual by Australia’s Deeds Brewing. This adventurous 14.5% big, bold, thick viscous black Imperial Stout has been aged for 12 months in bourbon barrels. The flavours cut deep with layers of chocolate, vanilla, oak, coconut, rum raisin, and luscious dessert.

Tasting paddles will be the new buffet – there are 56 brews available from the container bars inspired by breakfast treats, savoury snacks, fruity goodness, delicious desserts and classic cocktails. Think peanut butter, coffee, earl grey tea or even chicken salt!

GABS Auckland takes place on Saturday 25th June at the Auckland Showgrounds and this year’s line-up of exhibitors is out of this world providing attendees the unique opportunity to chat with the team behind their favourite beers. The list is full of local brewing royalty, including names like Behemoth, ChinChiller, Deep Creek, Emerson’s, Garage Project and Urbanaut to name a few.

Between the container bars and exhibitor stands, consumers will get to taste beers from over 40 New Zealand breweries and over 30 Australian breweries!

While craft beer is the star of the show, GABS is just as well known for putting on a spectacular event, complete with circus and sideshow performers, panel discussions with industry leaders, food pairing, beer hall games, silent disco and the incredibly popular roaming bands. Some of the best local food trucks and vendors will also be serving up tasty treats at each event.

For tickets and further information, head to www.gabsfestival.com

A FEW OF THE FESTIVAL BEERS YOU WILL FIND AT GABS AUCKLAND

Brewery Region Beer Name Style ABV% Tasting Note PhatHouse Brewing Co AKL Back in Black Sour - Kettle Sour 5 Acid that smacks the roof of your mouth and a blackberry zing that puts the tastebuds in the heart of the d floor. Back in Black Sour has a refreshingly all round mouth puckering finish! Brouhaha Brewery AUS Baked and Wasted Sour - Kettle Sour 5.5 Collaborating with MasterChef's Simon Toohey, Baked and Wasted is a melding of the minds of ethics and expertise. Toohey's love for circular economy and Matt's creative flair for fruited sours results in a beer where the finished product is up to the wasted baked goods. Blackman's AUS BBQ Shapes Sour Sour - Gose 4.5 A salty sour, loaded with boxes and boxes of BBQ shapes.. we have also loaded the boil up with all the spices, in Paprika, onion, Worcestershire sauce, tomato and salt, lots of salt! all in the name of mimicking one of Australia's favorite biscuits! Blasta Brewing Company AUS Blue & Yella Plus the Marshmallow Fella Specialty Beer 2.6 It takes a strong person to say no to a liquid form of delicious cheesecake, saturated with bright, tart, juicy fruits sitting atop a base of rich graham cracker biscuit & real cream cheese flavours. Did we mention this booze laden goodness is then conditioned with marshmallows on top. Oh boy what a journey. Boom Town Brewing Co MBH Boom Town Kaituna Haze Pale Ale - Hazy 4.5 Vibrant & refreshing - The Boom Town Kaituna Haze is full of flavour and leave your tastebuds tingling and wanting more. Stomping Ground Brewing Co AUS Chai and Chai Again Belgian Dubbel Belgian Dubbel 6.5 A modern take on a Belgian Dubbel brewed for GABS 2022 and featuring house-made chai from Monk's Chai. In a rich, amber body with a luscious billowy head, spicy clove and chai intertwine with dark fruit notes, complementing the classic Belgian abbey yeast. A complex and warming spicy sweet treat. Chinchiller Brewing CAN Choc Wort Orange - Orange & Chocolate Chip Stout Stout - Sweet Stout 6.5 A blend of two iconic flavours packed into a luscious stout. Stoic Brewing AUS Choc-o-Bock Doppelbock 7.9 Malty, rich and smooth this deep red historical lager with give off beautiful chocolate and dark fruit notes. We've added organic Peruvian cacao nibs and Australian grown muscatel raisins to compliment the unique specialty malt bill. Bright Brewery AUS Compost Cookie Imperial Stout Stout - Imperial 8.0 Everything but the kitchen sink! Eddyline Brewery NSN Cruizy Berry Sour Sour - Kettle Sour 4.2 Tart and refreshing Kettle Sour made fruited with Boysenberries grown in Nelson. Super thirst-quenching and drinkable sour. Deeds Brewing AUS Dark Ritual Stout - Imperial 14.5 A big bold thick viscous black imperial stout with a deep tan head. Aged for 12 months in bourbon barrels the flavours cut deep with layers of chocolate, vanilla, oak, coconut, rum raisin and luscious dessert. Dollar Bill Brewing AUS Doge Crossing Sour - Mixed Fermentation 7.0 24month Barrel aged mixed culture rested on fresh young ginger and grated wasabi Altitude Brewing OTA Double Black Diamond Stout - Imperial 10 Mint, cocoa hust & vanilla Reckless Brewing Co. X Sausage Queen Brewing AUS Double Bloody Mary Gose Specialty Beer 7.0 The perfect beer to accompany your sausage sizzle, our Double Bloody Mary Gose is full of fresh tomato juice, a hint of spice and a few secret family recipe ingredients. We brewed this beer with our mates at Sausage Queen Brewing! Shining Peak Brewing TKI Double Skunk Juice IPA - Imperial 8 An Imperial take on our famous Skunk Juice. Big Tropical hop character and hints of Orange and Kumquat over a thick and silky body.

