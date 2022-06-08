Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

GABS Auckland Content Release

Wednesday, 8 June 2022, 9:50 am
Press Release: GABS Beer Cider and Food Festival

Get your tasting paddles ready as this year’s GABS Festival beer list is absolutely tantalising. New Zealand and Australia’s brewers have once again pushed every boundary of what is possible with beer! Craft beer lovers are in for a treat with this year’s creative and delicious one-off brews.

The highest ABV beer this year is Dark Ritual by Australia’s Deeds Brewing. This adventurous 14.5% big, bold, thick viscous black Imperial Stout has been aged for 12 months in bourbon barrels. The flavours cut deep with layers of chocolate, vanilla, oak, coconut, rum raisin, and luscious dessert.

Tasting paddles will be the new buffet – there are 56 brews available from the container bars inspired by breakfast treats, savoury snacks, fruity goodness, delicious desserts and classic cocktails. Think peanut butter, coffee, earl grey tea or even chicken salt!

GABS Auckland takes place on Saturday 25th June at the Auckland Showgrounds and this year’s line-up of exhibitors is out of this world providing attendees the unique opportunity to chat with the team behind their favourite beers. The list is full of local brewing royalty, including names like Behemoth, ChinChiller, Deep Creek, Emerson’s, Garage Project and Urbanaut to name a few.

Between the container bars and exhibitor stands, consumers will get to taste beers from over 40 New Zealand breweries and over 30 Australian breweries!

While craft beer is the star of the show, GABS is just as well known for putting on a spectacular event, complete with circus and sideshow performers, panel discussions with industry leaders, food pairing, beer hall games, silent disco and the incredibly popular roaming bands. Some of the best local food trucks and vendors will also be serving up tasty treats at each event.

For tickets and further information, head to www.gabsfestival.com

Campaign images AVAILABLE HERE

Logos AVAILABLE HERE

A FEW OF THE FESTIVAL BEERS YOU WILL FIND AT GABS AUCKLAND

Brewery RegionBeer NameStyleABV%Tasting Note
PhatHouse Brewing CoAKLBack in BlackSour - Kettle Sour5Acid that smacks the roof of your mouth and a blackberry zing that puts the tastebuds in the heart of the d floor. Back in Black Sour has a refreshingly all round mouth puckering finish!
Brouhaha BreweryAUSBaked and WastedSour - Kettle Sour5.5 Collaborating with MasterChef's Simon Toohey, Baked and Wasted is a melding of the minds of ethics and expertise. Toohey's love for circular economy and Matt's creative flair for fruited sours results in a beer where the finished product is up to the wasted baked goods.
Blackman'sAUSBBQ Shapes SourSour - Gose4.5 A salty sour, loaded with boxes and boxes of BBQ shapes.. we have also loaded the boil up with all the spices, in Paprika, onion, Worcestershire sauce, tomato and salt, lots of salt! all in the name of mimicking one of Australia's favorite biscuits!
Blasta Brewing CompanyAUSBlue & Yella Plus the Marshmallow FellaSpecialty Beer2.6 It takes a strong person to say no to a liquid form of delicious cheesecake, saturated with bright, tart, juicy fruits sitting atop a base of rich graham cracker biscuit & real cream cheese flavours. Did we mention this booze laden goodness is then conditioned with marshmallows on top. Oh boy what a journey.
Boom Town Brewing CoMBHBoom Town Kaituna HazePale Ale - Hazy4.5Vibrant & refreshing - The Boom Town Kaituna Haze is full of flavour and leave your tastebuds tingling and wanting more.
Stomping Ground Brewing CoAUSChai and Chai Again Belgian DubbelBelgian Dubbel6.5 A modern take on a Belgian Dubbel brewed for GABS 2022 and featuring house-made chai from Monk's Chai. In a rich, amber body with a luscious billowy head, spicy clove and chai intertwine with dark fruit notes, complementing the classic Belgian abbey yeast. A complex and warming spicy sweet treat.
Chinchiller BrewingCANChoc Wort Orange - Orange & Chocolate Chip StoutStout - Sweet Stout6.5A blend of two iconic flavours packed into a luscious stout.
Stoic BrewingAUSChoc-o-BockDoppelbock7.9 Malty, rich and smooth this deep red historical lager with give off beautiful chocolate and dark fruit notes. We've added organic Peruvian cacao nibs and Australian grown muscatel raisins to compliment the unique specialty malt bill.
Bright BreweryAUSCompost Cookie Imperial StoutStout - Imperial8.0 Everything but the kitchen sink! 
Eddyline BreweryNSNCruizy Berry SourSour - Kettle Sour4.2Tart and refreshing Kettle Sour made fruited with Boysenberries grown in Nelson. Super thirst-quenching and drinkable sour.
Deeds BrewingAUSDark RitualStout - Imperial14.5 A big bold thick viscous black imperial stout with a deep tan head. Aged for 12 months in bourbon barrels the flavours cut deep with layers of chocolate, vanilla, oak, coconut, rum raisin and luscious dessert.
Dollar Bill BrewingAUSDoge CrossingSour - Mixed Fermentation7.0 24month Barrel aged mixed culture rested on fresh young ginger and grated wasabi
Altitude BrewingOTADouble Black DiamondStout - Imperial10Mint, cocoa hust & vanilla
Reckless Brewing Co. X Sausage Queen BrewingAUSDouble Bloody Mary GoseSpecialty Beer7.0 The perfect beer to accompany your sausage sizzle, our Double Bloody Mary Gose is full of fresh tomato juice, a hint of spice and a few secret family recipe ingredients. We brewed this beer with our mates at Sausage Queen Brewing!
Shining Peak BrewingTKIDouble Skunk JuiceIPA - Imperial8An Imperial take on our famous Skunk Juice. Big Tropical hop character and hints of Orange and Kumquat over a thick and silky body.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from GABS Beer Cider and Food Festival on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Joel Coen's Monochromatic Macbeth

The Bard of Avon may well be smirking up the sleeves of his lace doublet at the irony of Will Smith's Oscar debacle, but now that the initial furore has dissipated, it's worth revisiting the movie for which Denzel Washington was also nominated. More>>

Howard Davis: Kenneth Branagh’s Black & White Belfast

Branagh has assembled a wonderful cast, including Ciarán Hinds, a gently formidable actor who well deserves his Oscar nomination, and Judi Dench, who steals every scene she’s in. More>>


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 