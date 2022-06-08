Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Watch Live: Official Launch Of Whakaata Māori

Wednesday, 8 June 2022, 2:51 pm
Press Release: Maori TV

New Zealanders are invited to celebrate the historic dawn launch of the new name for Māori Television.

Whakaata Māori, which means ‘to mirror’, ‘to reflect’ or ‘to display’, will be the official name reflecting the network’s growth into a multi-media organisation.

A special dawn service starting from 6.00 AM will be broadcast live with leaders, iwi, communities and kaimahi gathering to celebrate the important milestone. Indigenous broadcasters will be joining from overseas.

Tāhuhu Rangapū, Shane Taurima, said the launch also reflected the important strides made by many in the revitalisation of the Māori language and the ability to embrace a Māori name.

“Eighteen years ago we began as a television station. Today, we are more than a multi-media organisation, we are a movement, a people, a culture, a cornerstone of Aotearoa and a thriving part of its future.”

“We are bold, creative and brave; we now embrace the mana of our Māori name and will use it as fuel to ensure a thriving Māori culture for all of Aotearoa. We are Whakaata Māori.”

Whakaata Māori was founded through a long campaign by Māori to protect te reo and tikanga Māori. Fifty years ago the reo Māori language petition was signed into law and the name change honours this great legacy and history by continuing to respond to the needs and wants of our audiences.

Live coverage begins at 6.00 AM on Thursday 9 June 2022.

Watch it on television, Facebook, Māori+ and māoritelevision.com

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Maori TV on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Joel Coen's Monochromatic Macbeth

The Bard of Avon may well be smirking up the sleeves of his lace doublet at the irony of Will Smith's Oscar debacle, but now that the initial furore has dissipated, it's worth revisiting the movie for which Denzel Washington was also nominated. More>>

Howard Davis: Kenneth Branagh’s Black & White Belfast

Branagh has assembled a wonderful cast, including Ciarán Hinds, a gently formidable actor who well deserves his Oscar nomination, and Judi Dench, who steals every scene she’s in. More>>


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 