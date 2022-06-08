Mental Health Charity Launches Lived Experience Podcast

Media release, Wednesday 8th June 2022: NZ mental health charity Voices of Hope has launched a new podcast, titled “A Moment with” which will include in-depth interviews with a variety of lived experience voices.

The podcast is hosted by charity co-founder and Mental Health advocate Genevieve Mora and will feature her sitting down with New Zealanders who have experienced their own challenges, digging deeper into their own lived experience whilst highlighting the tools and lessons they’ve learned along the way.

The first season of the podcast will feature a number of episodes covering a range of mental health and well-being issues and themes including postpartum bipolar, PTSD, body image, depression, anxiety, trauma and more.

Voices of Hope co-founder and podcast host Genevieve Mora says “It is such an honour to be trusted with such vulnerable and courageous stories from some incredibly resilient kiwis. The process has been inspiring and we really hope that our guests' stories give our listeners hope and help them to feel less alone in their fight.”

The first episode of “A Moment with” released today shared The Kite Program founder Hannah Hardy-Jones’ battle with Postpartum Bipolar. Throughout the episode listeners will learn about Hannah’s mania and depressive episodes and how it impacted her relationship with herself and others. Hannah shares her story of hope and how she has used her lived experience to find her purpose.

Voices of Hope’s content is designed to help thousands of Kiwis who are fighting the tough fight with mental health and this new podcast has been produced to empower and inspire New Zealanders. The charity gives thanks to the Lindsay Foundation for their support in helping make this a reality.

