Free Matariki Street Party Celebrations In West Auckland

On Thursday, June 23, 2022, Te Whānau o Waipareira are celebrating the start of our Māori New Year with Matariki ki Waipareira from 5:00 PM to 8:30 PM, along Catherine Street Henderson, with a free street party including live entertainment.

Live music includes:

Ria Hall

Jackson Owen

Rei

Valkyrie

Maaka

Kiko

Te Rōopū Manutaki

Rutherford College Te Kōtuku

Te Wharekura o Hoani Waititi Marae

Local kai vendors will be selling a variety of different hot and cold food throughout the evening along Catherine Street.

“We have been through some challenging times and finally we can celebrate Matariki ki Waipareira with our people in West Auckland. Not only is this an opportunity to heal, to set new goals and aspirations, it is also supporting our local kai traders who have been doing it tough. Everyone is welcome” said Te Whānau o Waipareira Chief Executive, John Tamihere.

Ka mahuta te Kāhui o Matariki hei tohu o te tau hou Māori.

© Scoop Media

