Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Free Matariki Street Party Celebrations In West Auckland

Thursday, 9 June 2022, 2:38 pm
Press Release: Hustle Management

On Thursday, June 23, 2022, Te Whānau o Waipareira are celebrating the start of our Māori New Year with Matariki ki Waipareira from 5:00 PM to 8:30 PM, along Catherine Street Henderson, with a free street party including live entertainment.

Live music includes:

Ria Hall

Jackson Owen

Rei

Valkyrie

Maaka

Kiko

Te Rōopū Manutaki

Rutherford College Te Kōtuku

Te Wharekura o Hoani Waititi Marae

Local kai vendors will be selling a variety of different hot and cold food throughout the evening along Catherine Street.

“We have been through some challenging times and finally we can celebrate Matariki ki Waipareira with our people in West Auckland. Not only is this an opportunity to heal, to set new goals and aspirations, it is also supporting our local kai traders who have been doing it tough. Everyone is welcome” said Te Whānau o Waipareira Chief Executive, John Tamihere.

Ka mahuta te Kāhui o Matariki hei tohu o te tau hou Māori.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hustle Management on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Joel Coen's Monochromatic Macbeth

The Bard of Avon may well be smirking up the sleeves of his lace doublet at the irony of Will Smith's Oscar debacle, but now that the initial furore has dissipated, it's worth revisiting the movie for which Denzel Washington was also nominated. More>>

Howard Davis: Kenneth Branagh’s Black & White Belfast

Branagh has assembled a wonderful cast, including Ciarán Hinds, a gently formidable actor who well deserves his Oscar nomination, and Judi Dench, who steals every scene she’s in. More>>


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 