Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

California's Cass McCombs (Bum Bum Bum) Announces New Record

Friday, 10 June 2022, 5:37 am
Press Release: The Label

Cass McCombs announces his tenth studio album, Heartmind, out August 19th on ANTI-, and presents the aching and epic country number, 'Unproud Warrior' featuring Wynonna Judd and Charlie Burnham.

Heartmind is an eight-song album that feels like a journey among assorted tuneful feelings, somehow shaped to meet whatever it is a particular listener needs, to mirror whatever they bring to these uniformly incandescent and tragicomic tracks. Cass has set the stage and allows the listener to pick the heroes and villains, the winners and losers, the jokes and the drags. He doesn’t want to present all the questions, let alone the answers.
 
Lead single, 'Unproud Warrior', is a necessary anthem for these times, where we all seem to have opinions about the critical news of the day without ever quite knowing what to do about it. Invoking Stephen Crane, S.E. Hinton, and fast-food restaurants, it is an allegory about our perception and ownership of responsibility, set to an elegant country & western ache.

Cass McCombs - 'Unproud Warrior' (Official Music Video) 
Share Link = https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lRzr6xQP47s

'Unproud Heaven' follows the April release of another album track, 'Belong To Heaven'.  McCombs, on vocals, guitars, piano and percussion, is joined by Danielle Haim (Haim) on drums and vocals, The Chapin Sisters on additional vocals, Shahzad Ismaily (Yoko Ono, Laurie Anderson, Beth Orton, Bonnie Prince Billy, Damien Rice, Jolie Holland,) on bass, keys and piano, Frank LoCastro (Jim Mullen, Eric DeFade) on keys and Buddy Ross (Frank Ocean, Bon Iver, Vampire Weekend, Miley Cyrus) on hammond organ.

Cass McCombs - 'Belong To Heaven' (Official Audio) 
Share Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KXAEULWPzw4

Cass recorded these songs in multiple sessions on both coasts, in Brooklyn and Burbank, co-producing with Shahzad Ismaily, Buddy Ross, and Ariel Rechtshaid—now a dozen years into his collaboration with Cass beginning with 2009’s Catacombs. Rob Schnapf (who previously produced Cass’ ANTI- debut, Mangy Love) mixed and merged it all. The aforementioned Judd offers harmonies, while her beau Cactus Moser provides some lap steel. Other contributors include Joe Russo, Kassa Overall, Danielle Haim, The Chapin Sisters, Frank LoCrasto, and Nestor Gomez.
 
Where some may hear dark humor, others might hear relentless pain; where some may hear winning cynicism, others might hear harrowing nihilism. Cass writes songs that speak of his moment, and then lets everyone else decide how or even if they speak to their moment. These are honest offerings for absurdist times, funny confessions of frailty amid circumstances that often seem too tense for even the humble chuckle. On Heartmind, Cass enters the double-digit-album phase of his career, a quantitatively rarified place for any songwriter; rarer still, though, is the fact that he does not yet seem to have settled into a qualitative sound or pattern, of singing the same thought twice (or perhaps even once).

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from The Label on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Joel Coen's Monochromatic Macbeth

The Bard of Avon may well be smirking up the sleeves of his lace doublet at the irony of Will Smith's Oscar debacle, but now that the initial furore has dissipated, it's worth revisiting the movie for which Denzel Washington was also nominated. More>>

Howard Davis: Kenneth Branagh’s Black & White Belfast

Branagh has assembled a wonderful cast, including Ciarán Hinds, a gently formidable actor who well deserves his Oscar nomination, and Judi Dench, who steals every scene she’s in. More>>


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 