GIN The Artist’s ‘Courageous Life Journey To Self Belief ' Single Release June 10

GIN The Artist (Kiwi Samoan), is releasing her inspiring new single, ‘This is me’ which expresses her own courageous life journey to self belief. After suffering from severe burnout, anxiety and depression in 2014 she started on anti depressants, which helped her mental health. However, one of the side effects was weight gain, and from that point she almost doubled her body size. While she continues to deal with her health, what is harder to endure is the harsh treatment at times, from others. People can be nasty when they see your body has changed, and their words can be cruel. Society is not kind to ‘bigger’ people.

She was told she would have to lose weight, have a ‘certain look’ in order for people to like her, and her music, and be successful in the music industry. For a long time she was afraid to follow her dream to be a solo artist, because she no longer looked like she used to. She was afraid of what people might say when they saw her photos and music videos. So she kept thinking, “I’ll just wait till I lose weight to pursue my dream”. But then someone dear to her reminded her that she was speaking down to herself in the same way that others had. So from that day she decided to go ahead and follow her dreams, to make her own opportunities and make music that she loved.

GIN The Artist has performed with / and or recorded music for artists :Stan Walker, TEEKS, Sons of Zion, Pieter T, MC Tali, Alternative Symphony (“2Pac VS Biggie”), Deceptikonz, Poetik, Aro, Vince Harder, Hawkins, RIA Leilua, Erakah, Levites Session Band, Brass4Sho, The Standard, Ministry of Tone and House of Misfits.

GIN The Artist felt fortunate to record a gospel version of this song with some of the best gospel musicians in Aotearoa, NZ. A tribute to her roots and to one of her all-time favourite genres (gospel music)

Band: Jireh Falaniko - Piano. Piano player for Adeaze, Lapi Mariner, TONE6, MaVelle, Tenelle, Ministry of Tone, Brotherhood Musiq, 09 Soul Session Band, Poetik, Ross Nansen - Drummer Drummer for Stan Walker, Levites Session Band, Melodownz, Kingz, 09 Soul Session Band, Loni Havea - Bass Guitar. Bass Guitar player for Three Houses Down, 09 Soul Session Band, Vince Harder, Seth Haapu, Poetik, Brotherhood Musiq, Moiho Leaupepe - Electric Guitar. Electric Guitar player for Ministry of Tone, TJ Taotua, Brotherhood Musiq, Seth Haapu, 09 Soul Session Band - BV Nate Peseta - BV Singer for Stan Walker, Singer -The Standard, Synthony, The Beat Council, 09 Soul Sessions

GIN The Artist says, “Your struggles may be different to mine, perhaps there is something else that gets you down. I hope this song encourages someone out there who needs to hear it. No matter what others may say - you are loved, you are amazing and you are MORE than enough

I am now on my own journey of learning to love myself, after being conditioned for so many years to put myself last and to believe that I wasn’t good enough”

Will you join me on this journey? To say to the world (and more importantly - to ourselves)

“THIS IS ME”. Much love, GIN

