Musicians Lighting Up Auckland For Illuminate Matariki Series

Some of our finest piano-based musicians will perform at special locations around Tāmaki Makaurau for a series of innovative twilight concerts free to the public.

Technology at each Illuminate Matariki event enables the piano notes to trigger a captivating light show unique to each song.

The shows begin with a performance by Tereora – bringing waiata (songs) and kōrero about Te Whānau Marama (Family of Light), and the magic of Matariki/ The Māori New Year.

Line-up and location details:

Matthias Jordan - Holy Trinity Cathedral Parnell, 24 June (5.30pm & 7.30pm); Avondale Arts Space 1 July; 6pm

Nic Manders - Tahaki Reserve, Mt Eden 25 June; 7pm

Greg Johnson - All Saints Ponsonby, 30 June; 7pm

Jan Hellriegel - Pah Homestead, 2 July; 7pm

Nick Dow- Titirangi Beach, 3 July; 7pm

Rug up, bring chairs, snacks and hot drinks - and get set for a spectacular visual and musical feast.

