Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Musicians Lighting Up Auckland For Illuminate Matariki Series

Friday, 10 June 2022, 8:33 am
Press Release: Plus1

Some of our finest piano-based musicians will perform at special locations around Tāmaki Makaurau for a series of innovative twilight concerts free to the public.

Technology at each Illuminate Matariki event enables the piano notes to trigger a captivating light show unique to each song.

The shows begin with a performance by Tereora – bringing waiata (songs) and kōrero about Te Whānau Marama (Family of Light), and the magic of Matariki/ The Māori New Year.

Line-up and location details:

Matthias Jordan - Holy Trinity Cathedral Parnell, 24 June (5.30pm & 7.30pm); Avondale Arts Space 1 July; 6pm

Nic Manders - Tahaki Reserve, Mt Eden 25 June; 7pm

Greg Johnson - All Saints Ponsonby, 30 June; 7pm

Jan Hellriegel - Pah Homestead, 2 July; 7pm

Nick Dow- Titirangi Beach, 3 July; 7pm

Rug up, bring chairs, snacks and hot drinks - and get set for a spectacular visual and musical feast.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Plus1 on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Joel Coen's Monochromatic Macbeth

The Bard of Avon may well be smirking up the sleeves of his lace doublet at the irony of Will Smith's Oscar debacle, but now that the initial furore has dissipated, it's worth revisiting the movie for which Denzel Washington was also nominated. More>>

Howard Davis: Kenneth Branagh’s Black & White Belfast

Branagh has assembled a wonderful cast, including Ciarán Hinds, a gently formidable actor who well deserves his Oscar nomination, and Judi Dench, who steals every scene she’s in. More>>


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 