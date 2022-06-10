Tamaki Makaurau’s Pianists And Songwriters Light Up Auckland For Illuminate Matariki Series

From 24 June – 3 July, some of Auckland’s finest piano-based musicians will perform at their favourite locations, with a series of innovative twilight concerts free to the public.

Each ‘Illuminate Matariki’ event harnesses digital technology which enables the notes of the piano to trigger a captivating light show unique to each song.

Each evening begins with a performance by Tereora – bringing waiata (songs) and kōrero about Te Whānau Marama (Family of Light), and the magic of Matariki/The Māori New Year. Tereora’s work focuses on themes of Maumahara (remembrance) and celebration in Aotearoa, that the rising of the Matariki leads us into. “Mānawatia a Matariki – we welcome Matariki!” The captivating line-up of piano-based performers and venues, is:

Matthias Jordan - Cathedral Parnell, 24 June (5.30pm and 7pm); Avondale Arts Market 1 July, 6pm

- Cathedral Parnell, 24 June (5.30pm and 7pm); Avondale Arts Market 1 July, 6pm Nic Manders - Tahake Reserve, Mt Eden 25 June, 7pm

- Tahake Reserve, Mt Eden 25 June, 7pm Greg Johnson - All Saints Ponsonby, 30 June, 7pm

- All Saints Ponsonby, 30 June, 7pm Jan Hellriegel - Pah Homestead, 2 July, 7pm

- Pah Homestead, 2 July, 7pm Nick Dow - Titirangi Beach, 3 July, 7pm

Full information is available at popuppiano.nz.

Organisers encourage attendees to bring chairs, rugs, snacks, and hot drinks. Relax into a series of special family-orientated events - a spectacular visual and musical feast to remember.



Illuminate Matariki is coordinated by The Production Co and Plus1, supported by the Local Activation Fund Programme, administered by Tataki Auckland Unlimited on behalf of the New Zealand Government.

