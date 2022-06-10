First Look Images Released Of My Policeman, Starring Harry Styles

My Policeman Will Release in Theatres on October 21, 2022 and Globally on Prime Video Starting November 4, 2022

Directed by Michael Grandage

Written by Ron Nyswaner

Based on the book by Bethan Roberts

Produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Robbie Rogers, Cora Palfrey, Philip Herd

Executive Produced by Michael Grandage, Michael Riley McGrath, Caroline Levy

Starring Harry Styles, Emma Corrin, Gina McKee, Linus Roache, David Dawson, and Rupert Everett

A beautifully crafted story of forbidden love and changing social conventions, My Policeman follows three young people – policeman Tom (Harry Styles), teacher Marion (Emma Corrin), and museum curator Patrick (David Dawson)– as they embark on an emotional journey in 1950s Britain. Flashing forward to the 1990s, Tom (Linus Roache), Marion (Gina McKee), and Patrick (Rupert Everett) are still reeling with longing and regret, but now they have one last chance to repair the damage of the past. Based on the book by Bethan Roberts, director Michael Grandage carves a visually transporting, heart-stopping portrait of three people caught up in the shifting tides of history, liberty, and forgiveness.

113 Minutes | Rated R



© Scoop Media

