New Exhibition Ashburton Art Gallery: Telling Tales Of Rural Adventure

Friday, 10 June 2022, 5:24 pm
Press Release: Ashburton District Council

The Whistling Bull: David Elliot and Jack Lasenby, the latest exhibition to open at the Ashburton Art Gallery, features the art of David Elliot, who illustrated eleven of acclaimed New Zealand children’s author Jack Lasenby’s books. The exhibition is comprised of work from the permanent collection of the Ashburton Art Gallery and items on long-term loan from David Elliot plus items from Ashburton Museum/Historical Society.

Born and raised in Ashburton, David Elliot is an internationally recognised children’s writer and illustrator. He has won many national awards, including Inaugural Winner of The Arts Foundation Mallinson Rendell Illustrators Award and the Storylines Margaret Mahy Award.

The stories of Jack Lasenby erupt in outlandish directions that take young readers on a journey of adventure through many time periods and locations, fantasies and mythologies. The rural Waikato town of Waharoa of Jack’s youth expands like a bubble to encompass all of New Zealand, resonating with most of us who grew up in Aotearoa.

David’s illustrations reflect the fantastical nature of Jack’s writing. Whether depicting events from the stories or imagining his own scenes out of Jack’s creative ferment, David’s drawings illustrate both the humour and the poignancy of the books.

This exhibition presents a selection of David’s completed illustrations for Jack’s books, as well as concept drawings that help to illuminate his working process. These are presented alongside objects that bring the world of Waharoa out off the page, and material that help to illuminate the relationship between these two important figures in young people’s literature in Aoteaora.

The Whistling Bull will appeal to visitors of all ages. David’s illustrations will rekindle the joy of those familiar with Jack’s books and introduce their whimsical worlds to those who have yet to discover them.

Exhibition available | 8 June March — 19 August 2022

Gallery Hours:

Open Daily 10am – 4pm

Open Wednesday 10am – 7pm

