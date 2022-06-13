Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Boon After Dark 2022 Lights Up Matariki

Monday, 13 June 2022, 10:07 am
Press Release: Boon After Dark

Boon After Dark is back in Kirikiriroa Hamilton for the fourth year in a row, this year to conincide with Matariki. This year the team at Boon After Dark bring two amazing artworks to the city, once again turning it into a place of mystery and wonderment after dark. The unifying theme of the artworks this year is UV light.

Phonic Light Bridge by Phoenix de Vere is a large scale art installation in Garden Place. Attached high up on buildings and structures and spanning out across Garden Place, this artwork will mean people will experience Garden Place like never before as they walk under and amongst the glowing lines, lit up by UV lights.

UV Spaghetti by Angus Muir will installed in Victoria on the River. People will be able to step inside this immersive artwork and become part of a giant glowing cube; a truly unique experience.

The event launches this Friday 17th with artworks lit up from around 6pm. The artworks will be able to be experienced every night from June 17th until July 31st, transforming central Hamilton into a spectacular glowing wonderland.

The installations are free to attend and enjoy, and are intended for all ages.

“Matariki is a time to come together as friends and whanau”, says Festival Director Paul Bradley, “Boon After Dark is a chance for us to gather under the night sky and to connect with one another in a creative and playful way.”

Boon after Dark is an initiative by the Hamilton Arts Trust, the team behind the Boon Street Art Festival, which has been beautifying the walls around the city with eye-catching murals since 2015.

Images attached for each installation.

Links for Boon After Dark:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/boonstreetart

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/boonstreetart/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/boonstreetart

Website: https://www.boonstreetart.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Boon After Dark on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Joel Coen's Monochromatic Macbeth

The Bard of Avon may well be smirking up the sleeves of his lace doublet at the irony of Will Smith's Oscar debacle, but now that the initial furore has dissipated, it's worth revisiting the movie for which Denzel Washington was also nominated. More>>

Howard Davis: Kenneth Branagh’s Black & White Belfast

Branagh has assembled a wonderful cast, including Ciarán Hinds, a gently formidable actor who well deserves his Oscar nomination, and Judi Dench, who steals every scene she’s in. More>>


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 