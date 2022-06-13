Boon After Dark 2022 Lights Up Matariki

Boon After Dark is back in Kirikiriroa Hamilton for the fourth year in a row, this year to conincide with Matariki. This year the team at Boon After Dark bring two amazing artworks to the city, once again turning it into a place of mystery and wonderment after dark. The unifying theme of the artworks this year is UV light.

Phonic Light Bridge by Phoenix de Vere is a large scale art installation in Garden Place. Attached high up on buildings and structures and spanning out across Garden Place, this artwork will mean people will experience Garden Place like never before as they walk under and amongst the glowing lines, lit up by UV lights.

UV Spaghetti by Angus Muir will installed in Victoria on the River. People will be able to step inside this immersive artwork and become part of a giant glowing cube; a truly unique experience.

The event launches this Friday 17th with artworks lit up from around 6pm. The artworks will be able to be experienced every night from June 17th until July 31st, transforming central Hamilton into a spectacular glowing wonderland.

The installations are free to attend and enjoy, and are intended for all ages.

“Matariki is a time to come together as friends and whanau”, says Festival Director Paul Bradley, “Boon After Dark is a chance for us to gather under the night sky and to connect with one another in a creative and playful way.”

Boon after Dark is an initiative by the Hamilton Arts Trust, the team behind the Boon Street Art Festival, which has been beautifying the walls around the city with eye-catching murals since 2015.

Images attached for each installation.

