Forestland Xc Series Set To Kick Off On Saturday

The first round of three in the 2022 Forestland Cross-country Series happens this weekend, with high-revving excitement practically guaranteed.

It's not a new series, but rather a tried-and-true and extremely popular competition that has merely undergone a re-branding – it was formerly called the Dirt Guide Cross-country Series – so riders will feel entirely at home on the forestry course at Tar Hill, just 12 kilometres south of Tokoroa.

All the big names have committed to being there, although riders of all abilities should be able to cope with and enjoy the challenge.

Many of the riders who will shortly be heading to France to contest the 2022 edition of the International Six Days Enduro (ISDE) have indicated they will be racing at Tar Hill on Saturday, and possibly entering the trail ride that's planned for the following day too, to maximise their preparations for racing in Europe.

The Forestland Cross-country Series has a new main sponsor – Forbes and Davies, New Zealand's leading importer and wholesaler of motorcycle tyres, ATV tyres, ride apparel, helmets and accessories – so entrants will still have plenty of opportunity to leave with a few goodies at the end of the weekend.

Forbes and Davies is the New Zealand distributor for key brands such as O'Neal, Arai and Ogio and these brands have had a long relationship with the series.

The popular series caters for cross-country riders aged from as young as seven, through teenagers, adult men and women and to the upper age brackets too, with veteran riders in their 60s, or even older, all keen to join in.

The series, originally formed by husband and wife partnership Sean and Adele Clarke back in 2008, has grown to become one of the biggest motorcycle cross-country events in New Zealand, with riders travelling from over all over the North Island to attend and a large turn-out is therefore expected this weekend.

Sean Clarke did issue a word of advice however, saying that riders should perhaps install sharp, new Metzeler tyres on their bikes after the amount of rain that's fallen in the region over the past couple of weeks.

"There's no sugar-coating it ... it will be challenging. Don't forget, it's dirt bike riding in winter conditions, so riders should come prepared for that," he laughed.

After this weekend's event at Tar Hill, which revisits a popular venue from previous years and sends riders along many of the same leafy forest pathways they have enjoyed in the past, the series will take riders to a different forest course at Ohakuri, about halfway between Tokoroa and Taupo, for rounds two and three, in July and August respectively.

Members of the newly-formed Forestland Motorcycle Club promise a well-marked and safe course at each of the venues, something that "will be fun and a little bit challenging at the same time".

Clarke said the forest trails would provide something that appeals to all riders, from the elite national championship-winning stars of the sport, right down to the entry-level or novice riders.

"Only a few people ever win races like this, so it's not really about the winning, but about participation and enjoyment," said Clarke.

Individuals such as just-crowned national enduro champion Dylan Yearbury, from Cambridge, and recently-crowned 2022 national cross-country champion James Scott, from Oparau, should be favoured to battle for the leading positions.

Manawatu's Paul Whibley, Whanganui's Seth Reardon, Taupo pair Hadleigh Knight and Wil Yeoman, Rotorua trio Bradley Lauder, Callum Dudson and Ethan Harris, Wellington's Jake Whitaker, Otorohanga's Luke Brown, New Plymouth's Sam Parker and Tokoroa's Jake Wightman, to name just a few, could be expected to feature in the leading spots on Saturday.

Riders such as Whangamata's Ethan Jameson, Rotorua's Daniel Bates, New Plymouth's Josh Houghton, Cambridge’s Jared Hannon and Te Awamutu's Nixon Parkes could be expected to feature near the front of the junior ranks.

The popularity of this competition, which features a 90-minute junior race followed soon afterwards by a two-hour senior race, includes separate trails and several different grades incorporated into the day’s racing, catering for all levels of confidence and ability.

This series is also an ideal opportunity for the lesser or beginner riders to learn from the masters and perhaps put into effect during the trail ride that is to be run at the same venue the following day.

The Forestland Cross-country Series is also supported by Kiwi Rider magazine, Forest Trail Events, Satco Logging Equipment and Husqvarna motorcycles.

Forestland Cross-country Series calendar:

Round 1, Tar Hill, June 18-19;

Round 2, Ohakuri, July 16-17;

Round 3, Ohakuri, August 27-28.

© Scoop Media

