Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

The Best Of Te Ao Māori Recognised At Ngā Tohu O Matariki O Te Tau 2022

Wednesday, 15 June 2022, 5:15 am
Press Release: Maori Television

Musicians, entertainers, academics and entrepreneurs were among recipients acknowledged for their outstanding achievements at Ngā Tohu o Matariki o te Tau 2022.

The sixth annual Matariki Awards were broadcast live from the National Museum of New Zealand, Te Papa Tongarewa, in Wellington this evening.

Rob Ruha was presented with the Supreme Award by Kiingi Tūheitia Pōtatau Te Wherowhero VII. Rob Ruha also picked up the Tipuārangi (Arts & Entertainment) award in recognition of his contributions to waiata reo Māori and work with rangatahi.

Lifetime Achievement Awards were presented to Emeritus Professor Dr Whatarangi Winiata (Ngāti Raukawa) and Tā Hirini Moko Mead (Ngāti Awa, Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Tūhourangi) by Her Excellency Dame Cindy Kiro, for their enormous contributions to te reo me tikanga Māori.

Shane Taurima, Tāhuhu Rangapū, Whakaata Māori, said it was fantastic that this year’s Ngā Tohu o Matariki o te Tau could be celebrated in a manner befitting its standing as one of the highlights of Maramataka Māori – the Māori calendar, which begins with Matariki.

“We are humbled to showcase the extraordinary achievements and contributions of these truly inspirational people, which is both an honour and a privilege,” says Shane Taurima.

“For Whakaata Māori to be able to celebrate these achievements in a truly tikanga Māori way and broadcast this event live in front of such a stellar audience is an added blessing.”

“These awards confirm that Māori are thriving, throughout the motu and around the world,” says Mr Taurima.

The Awards were hosted by award-winning broadcaster Moana Maniapoto and Neil Waka in front of a live audience that included the Governor-General Her Excellency Dame Cindy Kiro, te Kiingi Māori Tūheitia Pōtatau Te Wherowhere VI, iwi leaders, Ministers of the Crown, Members of Parliament, business and community leaders and other leading lights of te ao Māori.

The awards ceremony included performances from Troy Kingi, Pere Wihongi, Ria Hall, the Tuari Brothers, Seth Haapu and Mareikura Nathan.

List of recipients of Ngā Tohu o Matariki 2022

Hiwaiterangi / Young Achievers

Atareta Milne (Ngāti Whakaue, Ngāti Rangiwewehi, Ngāi Tahu Te Rarawa)

Te Haakura Ihimaera Manley (Tainui Te Rarawa Ngāi Tahu)

Tipuārangi / Arts & EntertainmentRob Ruha (Te Whānau ā Apanui, Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Rongowhakaata, Tainui-Waikato, Te Arawa Ngāriki, Kaipūtahi, Ngāpuhi)
Ururangi / SportDame Lisa Carrington (Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki, Ngāti Porou)
Waipunarangi / Te Reo & TikangaHēmi Kelly (Ngāti Maniapoto, Ngāi Tahu – Ngāti Whāoa)
Tipuānuku / EducationMarcus Akuhata-Brown (Ngāti Porou, Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki, Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāi Tahu)
Waitī / Health & ScienceDr Chris Tooley (Ngāti Kahungunu)
Waitā / Business & InnovationKale Panoho (Ngāpuhi)
Matariki / CommunityTina Ngata (Ngāti Porou) & Mana-aki Matakāoa (Ngāti Porou)
Te Huihuinga o Matariki / Lifetime Achievement

Emeritus Professor Dr Whatarangi Winiata (Ngāti Raukawa)

Tā Hirini Moko Mead (Ngāti Awa, Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Tūhourangi)

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Maori Television on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Joel Coen's Monochromatic Macbeth

The Bard of Avon may well be smirking up the sleeves of his lace doublet at the irony of Will Smith's Oscar debacle, but now that the initial furore has dissipated, it's worth revisiting the movie for which Denzel Washington was also nominated. More>>

Howard Davis: Kenneth Branagh’s Black & White Belfast

Branagh has assembled a wonderful cast, including Ciarán Hinds, a gently formidable actor who well deserves his Oscar nomination, and Judi Dench, who steals every scene she’s in. More>>


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 