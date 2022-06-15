Netball New Zealand And National Selectors Name Silver Ferns Trialists

Netball New Zealand and the national selectors have named 27 trialists ahead of next month’s Cadbury Netball Series and Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

The trialists head to Wellington for a four-day camp starting on 20 June from which a national side will be selected for the series against the New Zealand A team, Aotearoa Men and an Invitational Mixed team, along with the team to travel to Birmingham for the July 28-8 August Commonwealth Games.

Not considered for selection was Silver Ferns defender Karin Burger who has been ruled out of the Cadbury Series and Commonwealth Games with a navicular fracture in her foot.

Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua said there had been an in-depth process into selecting the trialists which started last year with September’s series against the English Roses.

“There have been many factors which have gone into naming our trialists with this year’s ANZ Premiership the final stage to see if players have progressed and shifted in performance areas,” she said.

“We’ve had some tough decisions to make, and injury has also played its hand in the final make-up of the trialists.”

Taurua said fitness standards was just one aspect that selectors considered when naming the trialists, with the athlete’s physical loads and capabilities, injury status and robustness, performance analysis benchmarks, health and wellbeing and compliance also being taken into account.

“We carried an extended squad into the series against England, Aotearoa Men last year and Netball Quad Series in January with these selections in mind and the majority of the Silver Ferns Squad and Silver Ferns Development Squad getting an opportunity to get out on court.

“I’ve seen these players for many seasons in different environments. They have received a lot of feedback. For Silver Ferns to be in contention for gold at the Commonwealth Games we need athletes who are committed to grow their game, work for each other and have specific skillsets that enable us to play a certain game plan on court.

“Trials are another opportunity for us to create our own pressure and to see if players can deliver under that pressure. I’m looking forward to seeing who rises to the occasion.”

Taurua said missing selection for the Cadbury Netball Series and Commonwealth Games would not rule players out for the remainder of the 2022 season with a number of key international events still to be played including the Taini Jamison Trophy, Constellation Cup, FAST5 Netball World Series and the Netball Quad Series leading into next year’s Netball World Cup.

“Our immediate focus is representing our country at the Commonwealth Games, but we still have next year’s Netball World Cup in our sights and there are a number of opportunities for players to continue to push their claim for a ticket to South Africa in 2023.”

Netball New Zealand will announce the Silver Ferns team on 27 June ahead of the Cadbury Netball Series which will be played at Pulman Arena in Auckland from 13-16 July.

The Silver Ferns trialists were selected by the National Selection Panel (NSP): Convenor of Selectors - Adrianne Hayes, Silver Ferns Head Coach – Noeline Taurua, Gail Parata and Leigh Gibbs.

Players selected for the Silver Ferns trials are:

Kate Burley

Gina Crampton

Aliyah Dunn

Tayla Earle

Ameliaranne Ekenasio

Sulu Fitzpatrick

Holly Fowler

Maddy Gordon

Kate Heffernan

Jamie Hume

Kayla Johnson

Kelly Jury

Phoenix Karaka

Claire Kersten

Kristiana Manu’a

Bailey Mes

Tiana Metuarau

Grace Nweke

Kimiora Poi

Mila Reuelu-Buchanan

Shannon Saunders

Te Paea Selby-Rickit

Whitney Souness

Elle Temu

Peta Toeava

Maia Wilson

Sam Winders

Notes to the Editor:

Karin Burger was not considered for trials due to injury, while Jane Watson was not considered for trials due to the recent birth of her baby.

Both players will be considered for 2022 – 2023 Silver Ferns Squad selection.

