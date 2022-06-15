Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Eight Potential Debutants Named In Kiwis’ June Test Wider Squad

Wednesday, 15 June 2022, 12:29 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Rugby League

New Zealand Rugby League (NZRL) has named a 25-man wider squad to travel home to Aotearoa to face Pacific rivals Mate Ma’a Tonga at Mt Smart Stadium on June 25.

 Eight of the squad are potential Kiwi debutants, including Ellerslie Eagles junior Ronaldo Mulitalo (Cronulla Sutherland) who leads the NRL with 20 line-breaks and Eels playmaker Dylan Brown who has six tries, seven try assists, five line break assists, nine line breaks and 46 tackle breaks in 13 games this season. 

Other new faces are Panthers duo Moses Leota and Scott Sorensen, both instrumental in Penrith’s dominance over the last three seasons. Vodafone Warriors-bound Parramatta back rower Marata Niukore joins the fray, as does Gold Coast hooker Erin Clark. Former Junior Kiwi teammates Griffin Neame (Cowboys) and Jordan Riki (Broncos) enter the Kiwis’ frame and Broncos fullback Te Maire Martin receives a recall after his impressive return to the NRL this season.

 The last of Martin’s four internationals was Kiwi head coach Michael Maguire’s first Test in charge against England in Denver four years ago. Unsurprisingly, 2021 Dally M Team of the Year members James Fisher-Harris (Penrith) and Isaiah Papali’i (Parramatta) have cemented their spots in the squad.

 Tigers-bound Papali’i has averaged 155 metres a game to add to his five tries while Fisher-Harris consistently shows why he’s one of the best front-rowers in the game. 

The versatile Joey Manu (Sydney Roosters) is named alongside Melbourne’s cohort of playmakers, Jahrome Hughes, Brandon Smith, Nelson Asofa-Solomona and the Bromwich brothers Jesse and Kenny.

 Leading the NRL with 964 post-contact metres, Canberra forward Joseph Tapine has been a season standout. He joins Canberra teammate Jordan Rapana and in-form Cowboys centre Peta Hiku who returns to the Kiwi squad after last touring in 2018. 

“I know how much the black and white jersey means to these players,” said Maguire. “To finally return home after two years and play for your country in front of fans and whānau, this Test will be special. “This squad has an exciting mix of fresh talent and experienced Kiwis having some of their best seasons.

 We have a strong spine of leaders throughout the group that play a crucial role in the team, especially with these new boys coming through. “Some difficult decisions have had to be made, but it’s a positive sign of our depth in certain positions. With the quality of Kiwi talent on display throughout the NRL, we are in a strong place as we look to build a solid foundation ahead of the Rugby League World Cup come October.”

PLAYERS (In Alphabetical Order By Surname)
NAMECLUB
NELSON ASOFA-SOLOMONAMELBOURNE STORM
JESSE BROMWICHMELBOURNE STORM
KENNEATH BROMWICHMELBOURNE STORM
DYLAN BROWN*PARRAMATTA EELS
ERIN CLARK*GOLD COAST TITANS
JAMES FISHER-HARRISPENRITH PANTHERS
KIERAN FORANMANLY SEA EAGLES
PETA HIKUNORTH QUEENSLAND COWBOYS
JAHROME HUGHESMELBOURNE STORM
MOSES LEOTA*PENRITH PANTHERS
ISAAC LIUGOLD COAST TITANS
JOSEPH MANUSYDNEY ROOSTERS
TE MAIRE MARTINBRISBANE BRONCOS
KEN MAUMALOWESTS TIGERS
RONALDO MULITALO*CRONULLA SHARKS
GRIFFIN NEAME*NORTH QUEENSLAND COWBOYS
BRITON NIKORACRONULLA SHARKS
MARATA NIUKORE*PARRAMATTA EELS
ISAIAH PAPALI’IPARRAMATTA EELS
JORDAN RAPANACANBERRA RAIDERS
JORDAN RIKI*BRISBANE BRONCOS
BRANDON SMITHMELBOURNE STORM
SCOTT SORENSEN*PENRITH PANTHERS
JOSEPH TAPINECANBERRA RAIDERS
DALLIN WATENE-ZELEZNIAKVODAFONE WARRIORS

THE RETURNTe Hokinga Mai | Toe Foki Mai Saturday, 25 June Mt Smart Stadium Auckland 3:10pm NZT Kiwi Ferns v Tonga5:20pm Kiwis v MMTPurchase tickets to the NZ v MMT June double-header here.

