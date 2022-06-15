Māori Encouraged To Craft A Career In Traditional Māori Arts At NZMACI

Māori from across the motu have the chance to become a part of the legacy at New Zealand Māori Arts & Crafts Institute (NZMACI), honing their skills in traditional Māori arts, crafts and culture – and helping ensure its preservation for generations to come.

Applications are now open for the 2022 intake for all three wānanga - Te Wānanga Whakairo Rākau (Wood Carving School), Te Rito o Rotowhio (Weaving School) and Te Takapū o Rotowhio (Pounamu, Bone & Stone School).

NZMACI was first established in 1926 under the guidance of Sir Āpirana Ngata, who recognised that Māori arts and culture were integral to preserving tribal knowledge and identity.

The institute was made a legal entity through the New Zealand Māori Arts and Crafts Act (1963), with the purpose of preserving, promoting and perpetuating Māori arts and crafts.

NZMACI General Manager Eraia Kiel says the institute has a proud history of nurturing and developing the next generation of Māori in traditional arts and crafts.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for Māori who are passionate about the traditional arts and crafts of our ancestors to apply for a two to three year scholarship.

“As a recipient and guardian of a strong nationally-focused cultural legacy, NZMACI is at the forefront of Māori cultural representation, locally, nationally and internationally.”

Applicants must be of Māori descent, 18 years or older and need to demonstrate their ability in Māori art and/or design.

Applicants must also have a strong passion for Te Ao Māori, together with a willingness to attain the level of knowledge required to complete their qualification.

Places are limited with successful applicants offered a full scholarship to cover all costs and help with expenses during their studies.

Applications close 5pm, 15 July, 2022. Click the link below to find out more and download the application form. https://www.tepuia.com/nz-maori-arts-crafts/

