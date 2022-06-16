Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

My Policeman Will Launch Globally On Prime Video November 4, 2022 | Official Teaser Out Now

Thursday, 16 June 2022, 6:29 am
Press Release: AMAZON PRIME VIDEO NZ

Directed by Michael Grandage
Written by Ron Nyswaner
Based on the book by Bethan Roberts
Produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Robbie Rogers, Cora Palfrey, Philip Herd
Executive Produced by Michael Grandage, Michael Riley McGrath, Caroline Levy
Starring Harry Styles, Emma Corrin, Gina McKee, Linus Roache, , and Rupert Everett

A beautifully crafted story of forbidden love and changing social conventions, My Policeman follows three young people—policeman Tom (Harry Styles), teacher Marion (Emma Corrin), and museum curator Patrick (David Dawson)—as they embark on an emotional journey in 1950s Britain. Flashing forward to the 1990s, Tom (Linus Roache), Marion (Gina McKee), and Patrick (Rupert Everett) are still reeling with longing and regret, but now they have one last chance to repair the damage of the past. Based on the book by Bethan Roberts, director Michael Grandage carves a visually transporting, heart-stopping portrait of three people caught up in the shifting tides of history, liberty, and forgiveness.

Find more from AMAZON PRIME VIDEO NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
