Melbourne Pop Trio Telenova Share New Single 'Haunted' & Announce EP 'Stained Glass Love'

Following on from an appearance at The Great Escape (UK) and their sold-out debut London shows, Melbourne three-piece Telenova are thrilled to announce their brand new single 'Haunted' taken off the Stained Glass Love EP to be released Friday 19 August via Pointer Recordings.

Following on from the success of their recent single 'Why Do I Keep You?', 'Haunted' is a hypnotic tale of addiction, with echoes of Northern Soul amidst dark dub, all draped in dramatic synth strings. To celebrate the EP announcement and new single the band has shared a run of EP tour dates that will include debut dates in New Zealand. Full tour dates are below.

Stained Glass Love is widescreen pop music, cinematic in scope and ambitious in design. Despite the sweeping sonics and muffled club beats offering escapism of the higher-order, enchanting frontwoman Angeline Armstrong’s lyrics are drenched in real-world pain, private universes nestled within the sleek musical beds.

"The writing of this EP was a pretty visceral experience,” Armstrong explains. “The majority of these songs were written in the heart of Melbourne’s long lockdowns and I think we all understand that feeling of being hyper introspective at that time."

The tracks on Stained Glass Love delve into self-destruction, heartbreak, addiction, desire, anxiety, isolation, and – eventually – rebirth. There’s a coming-of-age narrative weaved through the entire tapestry, and a mature restraint to the production, deftly handled by multi-instrumentalists Edward Quinn and Joshua Moriarty.

Armstrong continues - “These five songs all felt like a shedding of the skin for me, peeling it back, layer by layer. I can pinpoint the exact moments and experiences in my past that really marked me and grew me as a person. Those moments form the setting of each of these five songs – and there’s a strange sense of both fear and solace in being able to take you there with me."

‘Why Do I Keep You?’ saw Telenova soar to new heights with a full addition at triple j. The band graced the covers of Spotify’s Front Left, The Local List and Broad Chords, as well as a clean sweep of AUNZ + Asian NMFs and most recently an addition to Breaking Hits. Apple Music crowned the band as one of their Up Next artists in May with adds to global playlist Heaps Indie, New Music Daily, indie + chill and more. With CLASH (UK) adding - “Hailed for greatness, new single 'Why Do I Keep You?' is genuinely wonderful pop song, full of intrigue, mystery, and a glorious melodic touch.” - the cinematic universe of Telenova is fast expanding.

Telenova is fronted by the alluring vocals of multi-disciplined creative Angeline Armstrong, alongside the refined musicality of Edward Quinn (Slum Sociable) and Joshua Moriarty (Miami Horror). With an air of quiet confidence, thanks to their self-directed cinematic aesthetics and trip-hop influenced production, Telenova trade in a sound that's unequivocally Melbourne yet global in scope.

Assembled by Chris Walla (Death Cab For Cutie) at an APRA SongHubs writing camp in early 2020, Telenova evoke the elegance and feminine power of Lana Del Ray and Karen O, the sophistication of Massive Attack and Portishead and the effortless energy of Khruangbin and Unknown Mortal Orchestra.

Telenova first introduced the world to their vivid aesthetic and pop smarts via debut EP Tranquilize. Anchored by cult hit ‘Bones’ (triple j’s 2021 Hottest 100 #91) and garnering major media support across the world (BBC Radio 1, Apple Music One, NME, Vogue Paris), Telenova quickly found a passionate, growing audience with their rich brand of pop and surreal visuals, all driven by enigmatic frontwoman Angeline Armstrong.

"A majestic debut from a band in its infancy... Telenova’s universe is so well realised you’ll be leaving footsteps in the band’s saturated deserts the moment you step through their portal" - NME,

“...the trio bring together a lifetime of musical experience condensed into genre-combining brilliance, where their overlapping worlds come together to create striking moments of hazy alt-electronic-R&B-esque versatility.” - Pilerats

“This is stupidly good. A sophisticated and utterly mesmerizing second release from one of 2021's best new acts” - Bridget Hustwaite, triple j (Tranquilize)

"‘Cinematic indie pop at its finest. It sounds at once nostalgic while thoroughly modern, and is sure to get stuck in your head from the very first listen." - Purple Sneakers

Telenova - Stained Glass Love

is out Friday 19 August via Pointer Recordings

Pre-order Telenova - Stained Glass Love

