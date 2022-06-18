Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Benefit Concert For Ukraine

Saturday, 18 June 2022, 5:02 pm
Press Release: City Choir Dunedin

“Concert for Ukraine”, to be presented by City Choir Dunedin, was initiated by a number of concerned residents who wanted to respond to the unfolding humanitarian crisis. A benefit concert will be held late afternoon on Sunday 17 July in the Dunedin Town Hall.

Cellists of Otago, Café Operana and professional singers and their students, together with City Choir and Dunedin Symphony Orchestra are donating their talent and time for the people of the Ukraine.

Life in Ukraine is being turned upside down by war, leaving millions of people in need of urgent help, some without access to food, water and other essential supplies. Roads and bridges have been destroyed and left impassable and the health system is crumbling as hospitals begin to run out of medicine, and electricity is cut off.

Over six million Ukrainians have crossed the border to take refuge in neighbouring countries, with no knowledge of when, or if, they will return home. It is estimated a further eight million Ukrainians have been internally displaced.

The New Zealand Red Cross will assist City Choir at the concert, collecting koha, donations and by selling merchandise and raffle tickets. Red Cross Otago will deposit all funds and forward 100% to the Red Cross in Ukraine.

