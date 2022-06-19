A Brand-new Cast Of Celebrity Contestants Revealed For Taskmaster NZ Season Three

Taskmaster Jeremy Wells and his loyal assistant Paul Williams return to their thrones when the third season of Taskmaster NZ premieres on TVNZ 2 next month. Of course, every new series needs the spectacle of five fresh and funny fellows anxiously hoping that their attempts at task completion will gain favour with the Great Man.

The unwitting hopefuls vying to be crowned Taskmaster Champion this season are award-winning comedian and Celebrity Treasure Island royalty Chris Parker; comedic surrealist Josh Thomson; queen of comedy Justine Smith; Billy T Award-winner and Shortland Street icon Kura Forrester and comedy veteran Paul Ego.

This quintet of creative contestants face a vast array of simple yet complicated tasks that they must try to perform competently and without making themselves look foolish. Sometimes they will succeed triumphantly, other times they really, really won’t.

Seals will be broken, tasks will be read and unpredictable actions will then occur as the five comedians grapple with problems involving crème brûlée cracking, cow touching and cereal. Could you create history? Enchant a forest? Make a dramatic exit? Yes? No? These fearless competitors both can and can’t too.

Rivalry amongst the contenders is encouraged, dodgy tactics rewarded, and bribes accepted in the most hard-fought and ridiculous show on TV.

Taskmaster New Zealand is being co-produced by Kevin & Co and Avalon with support from NZ On Air.

Want to get your Taskmaster NZ fix? Relive all the hilarity from seasons one and two on TVNZ+, or during the Taskmaster NZ Marathon airing on DUKE across Saturday 25 & Sunday 26 June and Saturday 2 & Sunday 3 July.

Viewers can also stream the UK series of Taskmaster on TVNZ+, with seasons 1-13 available now.

BAFTA and National Comedy Award winning and International Emmy nominated format, hosted by critically-acclaimed comic Greg Davies as The Taskmaster, was created by British comedian Alex Horne, who also stars as the Taskmaster’s Assistant, and originally produced by Avalon (Breeders, Starstruck, Everything’s Gonna Be Okay, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Catastrophe).

