KidzStuff Theatre For Children Presents Kiwi Courage

Sunday, 19 June 2022, 6:50 pm
Press Release: KidzStuff Theatre for Children

Written By Amalia Calder

Starring: Haydn Carter, Nina Kereama-Stevenson, Rongopai Tickell and Tom Kereama

KidzStuff brings the well-known Māori myth of 'How Kiwi lost its wings' to the stage these July holidays.

“You kiwi, because of your great sacrifice, you will become the most well known and most loved bird of them all." From the writer who brought you Jessica Bo Peep and Hansel and Gretel, this is an adaptation of the Māori legend of ‘How the kiwi lost its wings’.

Kiwi has some wonderful forest friends who love to play games and enjoy being beautiful birds. 'Go home, stay home' is a favourite of the forest.

One day though, Tāne-mahuta walks through the forest. He notices that his children, the trees, are getting sick from all the bugs eating them on the forest floor. He needs the birds' help, but they just want to have fun. Will anyone help save the trees?

A fun lively journey through the forest to save our trees with our favourite New Zealand birds and KidzStuff these holidays.

Wellington actors, Tom (The Pied Piper, Badjelly, Pirates vs Ninjas) and Haydn (Badjelly), return to KidzStuff one again. Tom’s 4th & Haydn’s 2nd time! Nina joins us fresh from Basement Youth Theatre in Palmerston North and this will be here first professional show, which we are super excited to foster. Rongopai is a Toi Whakaari graduate and this will be her first show with us.

When: 11th – 22nd July 2022

Monday - Friday 10am & 11:30am

10am shows only on Saturdays!

Tickets $12.50 pp, Children under 2 Free

$7 Special Preview, Saturday 9th July 2022Bookings: www.kidzstufftheatre.co.nz

Instagram: @Kidzstufftheatre

Facebook: www.facebook.com/kidzstufftheatre

