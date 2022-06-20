Jitwam Releases New Single 'Hey Papi'

In Jitwam’s own words: “Hey Papi is an ode to all the immigrant workers manning the corner shops, bodegas, and supermarkets all over the world. And whilst life can seem mundane on the day to day grind, it's the small moments found in conversation, found in the glimpse of a smile that keeps life worth living. And moments worth seeking. So Hey Papi!”

‘Hey Papi’ follows Jitwam’s previous single 'Confidence' and ‘Brooklyn Ballers’ which garnered support from the likes of NME, Clash Magazine, Pilerats, Sniffers, DJ Mag, Purple Sneakers and Balamii Radio, playlisted on the BBC 6 Music A-List amongst others, alongside a house-fuelled remix from New York’s musclecars. Evoking memories of finding peace within the chaos of daily life, Third skips across genres nimbly with a drunken bravado collecting along the way influences from Latin music, soul, punk, and disco. ‘Hey Papi’ is another showcase of how Jitwam has carved out a path unto himself - a welcome and indulgent path to ruminate and wander down.

For Jitwam, his career in music has always felt predestined. The first record he bought - a $2 blank white-label vinyl - turned out to be a Moodymann track, a discovery he made around the same time he found out his music would be featured on Moodymann’s DJ Kicks compilation. Finding success through two LPs, ‘ ’ (Cosmic Compositions) and Honeycomb, and acclaimed tracks including ‘WhereYouGonnaGo’ and ‘busstop’ Jitwam has become a mainstay of the underground, having guested on NTS, WorldWide FM, BBC6 Music amongst others. Cementing himself as a global sector, live performer and label front at The Jazz Diaries, he has also remixed Laraaji, collaborated with Folamour - whose Boiler Room has had nearly a million views - as well as Cosmo’s Midnight on Defected Records, alongside a feature track on the renowned compilation ‘Fabric Presents… Maribou State’.

© Scoop Media

