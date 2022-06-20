Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

A Brutal Finish For New Zealand At The United States Sail Grand Prix

Monday, 20 June 2022, 4:47 pm
Press Release: SailGP

The New Zealand SailGP Team has missed out on the podium race after a brutal end to day two of the T-Mobile United States Sail Grand Prix in Chicago.

Sitting third after day one of fleet racing on Lake Michigan, New Zealand needed to stay ahead of Australia and Denmark to earn a spot in their first podium race.

The Kiwis got themselves into the box seat after finishing fifth in race four, six points ahead of Australia and Denmark, but poor execution in race five saw New Zealand slip past the required sixth-place position, finishing eighth in the fleet, as Australia made a spectacular comeback to secure their spot in the podium race with just a single-point lead over New Zealand.

Wing Trimmer Blair Tuke says, “It was a really tough day for us here in Chicago. We didn’t execute at the start in either race, but managed to fight back in race one to stay in the middle of the pack. In race two, we didn’t get the opportunity out of the first gybe and ended up in bad wind fighting at the back.”

“We had the Aussies right on the ropes, with them and the Danish six points behind us. It looked like Australia would be out of their first final in a while and we’d be in for our very first one, so to have that buffer and let it slip like that is pretty gutting for the team.”

Competing in the three-boat winner-takes-all final race, Australia went on to nab the win for the weekend, followed by Canada in second and Great Britain in third.

New Zealand rounded out the weekend fourth in the fleet, bringing the team to fourth in the Season 3 leaderboard as well, with 12 points total behind Great Britain (17), Canada (17) and Australia (20).

Despite today’s results, Tuke says he remains optimistic heading into the remainder of Season 3, “Today was a frustrating finish to what’s been an otherwise solid week of sailing for the team.”

“If you look at where we are compared to Bermuda, we’re right in the game. We know we’ve made some massive improvements but ultimately we’ve got to put a whole event together.”

SailGP Season 3 continues next month with the Great Britain Sail Grand Prix | Plymouth, 31 July - 1 August NZT.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from SailGP on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Joel Coen's Monochromatic Macbeth

The Bard of Avon may well be smirking up the sleeves of his lace doublet at the irony of Will Smith's Oscar debacle, but now that the initial furore has dissipated, it's worth revisiting the movie for which Denzel Washington was also nominated. More>>

Howard Davis: Kenneth Branagh’s Black & White Belfast

Branagh has assembled a wonderful cast, including Ciarán Hinds, a gently formidable actor who well deserves his Oscar nomination, and Judi Dench, who steals every scene she’s in. More>>


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 