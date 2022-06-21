Nominations For The 2022 Aotearoa Music Awards Open Today

The call is out to artists across the country with nominations now open for the 2022 Aotearoa Music Awards.

From today, musicians, producers, engineers, and visual artists who have contributed to the local music industry can be put forward for a 2022 Tūī.

Nomination details can be found on the Aotearoa Music Awards website. Unless otherwise specified, awards are open to New Zealand artists who have recordings commercially released between 1 August 2021 and 31 July 2022 (12 months).

This also includes country music artists, with the inclusion of the Te Kaipuoro Tuawhenua Toa | Best Country Music Artist presentation announced in February.

Please note the eligibility period for Best Country Music Artist is recordings commercially released between 1 January 2021 and 31 July 2022. Nominations stay open until 5pm, Monday 1 August.

Changes to the Aotearoa Music Awards for 2022

Sarah Owen, Recorded Music NZ Kaiwhakahaere o Ngā Tohu Puoro o Aotearoa, says the awards will look a bit different this year.

There will be nominations, finalists, and Tūī winners as usual, with a special invite-only celebration later in the year - but no televised awards ceremony.

“Recorded Music NZ is proud to be kaitiaki and host of the Aotearoa Music Awards, the country’s longest standing awards show which has continually evolved over the years,” says Sarah.

“In 2022, the traditional awards show format is under pressure around the world, and event organisers are facing a different market for commercial sponsorship post COVID-19. Against the backdrop of social change, the pandemic and audience shifts, we feel the time is right to pause our annual awards ceremony for a year.

“This will give us the time and space to reflect and review the Aotearoa Music Awards and make a plan for 2023 and beyond. As part of this process, we will be engaging with artists, partners and the music community to find out what’s important to them.

“In the meantime, we encourage everyone to submit their nominations for the 2022 Aotearoa Music Awards. While it’s been a challenging 12 months, the creative talent across Aotearoa has shone through and we can’t wait to once again celebrate recording artists, their recordings, and the achievements of the hapori puoro across Aotearoa.”

2022 Nominations

The Tūī presented at the 2022 Aotearoa Music Awards are:

Te Pukaemi o te Tau | Album of the Year

Te Waiata Tōtahi o te Tau | Single of the Year

Te Roopu Toa | Best Group

Te Kaipuoro Takitahi Toa | Best Solo Artist

Te Kaituhura Puoro Toa o te Tau | Breakthrough Artist of the Year

Te Kaipuoro Māori Toa | Best Maori Artist

Te Kaipuoro Arotini Toa | Best Pop Artist

Te Kaipuoro Manohi Toa | Best Alternative Artist

Te Kaipuoro Awe Toa | Best Soul/RnB Artist

Te Kaipuoro Hipihope Toa | Best Hip Hop Artist

Te Kaipuoro Taketake Toa | Best Roots Artist

Mana Reo Award

Te Kaipuoro Tāhiko Toa | Best Electronic Artist

Te Kaipuoro Rakapioi Toa | Best Rock Artist

Te Kaipuoro Tuawhenua Toa / Best Country Music Artist

Te Kaipuoro Inamata Toa | Best Classical Artist

Te Kaiwhakaputa Toa/Best Producer

Te Kaipukaha Toa /Best Engineer

Te Toi Ataata Pukaemi Toa /Best Album Artwork

Te Kiko Puoro Ataata Toa | Best Music Video Content

The finalists will be announced in September.

Other ngā Tūī presented during the year include:

Te Kaipuoro Taketake Toa/Best Folk Artist

Te Kaipuoro Tautito Toa/Best Jazz Artist

Te Pukaemi Toa o Te Moana Nui a Kiwa/Best Pacific Music Album

Te Kaipuoro Waiata Tamariki Toa/Best Children’s Music Artist.

© Scoop Media

