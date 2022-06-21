Two Friends Set Out On The Journey Of A Lifetime These July School Holidays

Wonderkind is a brand-new, magical theatre experience for young children. It follows two fledgling friends as they set off on a journey leading to the ultimate discovery; that endless possibilities for wonder and joy lie in true friendship.

Wonderkind is a non-verbal theatre show featuring puppetry, live performance, a stunning scenographic design and a delightful original music score. This is a high-quality and visually striking piece of children’s theatre on at Circa Theatre during the July school holidays and is open to bookings from Early Childhood Education Centres during week one of Term Three.

This is the very first show to be presented by newly formed theatre company, Wonderlight Theatre Aotearoa, a collective of experienced and emerging arts practitioners. As a company, they are dedicated to valuing young people, not only by creating high-quality theatre and live performances for them, but also by mentoring and platforming young and emerging artists and theatre makers.

Wonderkind emerged from director Kerryn Palmer’s PhD in devising theatre for and with young people. She says, “The highly visual, non-verbal format of the show allows opportunities for young children to use their own imaginations. In a trial of the show in 2020, the test audiences of children were mesmerised by the visual and aural spectacles that were created and loved being able to have space to create their own personal narratives.”

The July season of Wonderkind will coincide with the second annual hui of PAYPA (Performing Arts and Young People Aotearoa), a networking event created in partnership with Capital E and Circa Theatre to share ideas and expertise between Performing Arts Practitioners that make work for/by/with young people. The event will take place at Circa Theatre on Friday 15 July at 6pm, is free to attend and is open to anyone who is passionate about PAYPA’s long-term goal of ‘all children in Aotearoa New Zealand having access to high-quality performing arts made specifically for, by and with them.’

WONDERKIND

9th – 30th July 2022, with shows at 11am and 1pm

Circa Theatre, Wellington

Relaxed Performances: Tuesday 12 July at 11am & Wednesday 20 July at 11am

School and ECE Performances: 26 – 29 July at 11am and 1pm every day

Book now to share a magical moment with your whānau!

School and ECE bookings by enquiry to the Circa Theatre Box Office at circa@circa.co.nz

