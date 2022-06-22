Fresh Talent And Industry Icons Among 2022 Pacific Music Award Finalists

Last night, the finalists for the 2022 Pacific Music Awards were announced at an event at The 312 Hub in Onehunga.

Across 13 awards categories, this year’s 26 finalists are a mix of new musicians debuting music, established Pacific music icons and everything in between.

Leading the finalist nominations this year are Tomorrow People with four nods including Flava Best Pacific Group, One Love Best Pacific Roots/Reggae Artist and Recorded Music NZ Best Pacific Music Album for 21.

The producers responsible for this album are also nominated for Best Producer - IKON MUSIC: Avina Kelekolio, Hennie Tui and Tana Tupai.

Furthermore, nine first time finalists were also celebrated this evening: House of Misfits (531pi Best Gospel Artist , NZ On Air Best Pacific Music Video), Anthem (531pi Best Gospel Artist), Bina Butta and Kennyon Brown (Niu FM Best International Artist), Foundation (One Love Best Pacific Roots/Reggae Artist), Lisi (Niu FM Best International Artist), Mo Etc. (Auckland Council Best Female Artist), Sam V (Best Pacific Soul/RnB Artist), and Sammielz (One Love Best Pacific Roots/Reggae Artist).

With such a strong local movement, it’s only natural hip hop has a presence at this year’s awards. Kings (NZ Music Commission Best Pacific Male Artist, APRA Best Pacific Song for ‘Young 4Eva’, Recorded Music NZ Best Pacific Music Album for Raplist) and SWIDT (Flava Best Pacific Group, Base FM & Island Base Best Pacific Hip Hop Artist, APRA Best Pacific Song for ‘Kelz Garage’) are both nominated for three awards this year.

Furthermore, Poetik (NZ Music Commission Best Pacific Male Artist, Base FM & Island Base Best Pacific Hip Hop Artist) and Team Dynamite (Flava Best Pacific Group, Base FM & Island Base Best Pacific Hip Hop Artist) are both finalists for two awards, with Harry (Haz Beats) Huavi also nominated for Best Producer for his work on Team Dynamite’s album Respect The Process.

For their work on ‘The Panthers’ miniseries, Diggy Dupé, choicevaughan and P.Smith are finalists for NZ On Air Best Pacific Music Video for the track ‘Ain't The Same ft. Melodownz & Summer Vaha'akolo’ directed by Tom Hern, as well as Best Producer and Recorded Music NZ Best Pacific Album for The Panthers OST. Diggy Dupé is also a finalist for NZ Music Commission Best Pacific Male Artist for his track ‘WEON’.

After winning Recorded Music NZ Best Pacific Album last year for Mrs Tree and NZ On Air Best Pacific Music Video for 'Afio Ane Loa', Tree is back as a finalist for 531pi Best Gospel Artist and Auckland Council Best Pacific Female Artist for the track ‘No Fear ft. Junior Soqeta’.

Other finalists include:

Emily Muli (Auckland Council Best Pacific Female Artist, Best Pacific Soul/RnB Artist)

(Auckland Council Best Pacific Female Artist, Best Pacific Soul/RnB Artist) Samson Squad (SunPix Best Pacific Language, APRA Best Pacific Song for ‘Amene’)

(SunPix Best Pacific Language, APRA Best Pacific Song for ‘Amene’) Shepherds Reign (SunPix Best Pacific Language)

(SunPix Best Pacific Language) Kas Futialo (SunPix Best Pacific Language)

(SunPix Best Pacific Language) Lani Alo (SunPix Best Pacific Language)

(SunPix Best Pacific Language) TJ Taotua (Best Pacific Soul/RnB Artist)

(Best Pacific Soul/RnB Artist) Victor J Sefo (One Love Best Pacific Roots/Reggae Artist)

Vallé (NZ On Air Best Pacific Music Video for ‘Swing Low’)

Jaro Local (Niu FM Best International Pacific Artist)

Pacific Music Awards Trust spokesperson Rev. Mua Strickson-Pua said: “At this significant time of year, Matariki, we are proud to be acknowledging the shining stars of our Pacific music community - announcing our finalists for the 2022 Pacific Music Awards.

“We are grateful for all those that have gone before, honouring loved ones we have lost, and we look forward to this time to gather together and celebrate. We also look forward to planning the time ahead, including the celebration that is our Pacific Music Awards.

“After two years of presenting the awards online, we can't wait to return to a live show, sharing the night with all our families, friends and communities.”

There will be six other awards announced for the 2022 Pacific Music Awards: Phillip Fuemana Most Promising Pacific Artist, NZ On Air Radio Airplay Award, NZ On Air Streaming Award, SunPix People’s Choice Award – Best Pacific Artist, Ministry for Pacific Peoples Special Recognition Award and the Manukau Institute of Technology Lifetime Achievement Award.

The winner of the Recorded Music NZ Best Pacific Music Album category is presented with an official Tūī and recognised at the Aotearoa Music Awards later in the year. The APRA Best Pacific Song Award recipient will also be recognised at the APRA Silver Scroll Awards.

For a taste of this year’s finalists, their work can be found on this Spotify playlist.

2022 Pacific Music Awards finalists:

Auckland Council Best Pacific Female Artist:

Emily Muli - ‘Break’

- ‘Break’ Mo Etc. - Oceanbed

- Tree - ‘No Fear ft Junior Soqeta’

NZ Music Commission Best Pacific Male Artist:

Diggy Dupé - ‘WEON’

- ‘WEON’ Kings - Raplist , ‘Young 4Eva’

- , ‘Young 4Eva’ Poetik - Poetik Justice

Flava Best Pacific Group:

SWIDT - ‘Seize the Day ft Savage’, ‘Kelz Garage’, ‘312 Day’

- ‘Seize the Day ft Savage’, ‘Kelz Garage’, ‘312 Day’ Team Dynamite - Respect The Process

Tomorrow People - 21

NZ On Air Best Pacific Music Video:

Diggy Dupé, choicevaughan & P. Smith - ‘Ain't The Same ft. Melodownz & Summer Vaha'akolo’ Directed by Tom Hern

- ‘Ain't The Same ft. Melodownz & Summer Vaha'akolo’ House of Misfits - ‘Tā Te Manawa’ Directed by Abigail Dougherty

- ‘Tā Te Manawa’ Vallé - ‘Swing Low’ Directed by Connor Pritchard

- ‘Swing Low’

APRA Best Pacific Song:

Kings - ‘Young 4Eva’ Written by Kingdon Chapple-Wilson

- ‘Young 4Eva’ Samson Squad - ‘Amene’ Written by Jacob Samson, Tautape Samson & Jayjay Samson

- ‘Amene’ SWIDT ‘Kelz Garage’ Written by Daniel Latu, Amon McGoram. Lomez Brown, Samuel Verlinden

‘Kelz Garage’

SunPix Best Pacific Language:

Kas Futialo - Grandmasta Kas

Lani Alo - ‘Tua i manu’

Samson Squad - ‘Kainga’, ‘Amene’

Shepherds Reign - ‘Nga Ao E Rua’

Base FM & Island Base FM Best Pacific Hip Hop Artist:

Poetik - Poetik Justice

SWIDT - ‘Seize the Day ft Savage’, ‘Kelz Garage’, ‘312 Day’

- ‘Seize the Day ft Savage’, ‘Kelz Garage’, ‘312 Day’ Team Dynamite - Respect The Process

Best Pacific Soul/RnB Artist:

Emily Muli - ‘Break’

Sam V - ‘Wired’, ‘Biker Boy’

TJ Taotua - Overdue

One Love Best Pacific Roots/Reggae Artist:

Foundation - ‘Closer’

Sammielz - ‘Okay’

‘Okay’ Tomorrow People - 21

Victor J Sefo - ‘Pele Ea’, ‘Ride’, ‘Shots’

531pi Best Pacific Gospel Artist:

Anthem - Anthem

Tree - ‘No Fear ft Junior Soqeta’

‘No Fear ft Junior Soqeta’ House of Misfits ‘Tā Te Manawa’

Niu FM Best International Pacific Artist:

Bina Butta & Kennyon Brown - ‘Lady Love’

Jaro Local - ‘Kamanda Amanda’, ‘First Time’, ‘Single Papa’, ‘25 Minutes’

Lisi - ‘Good Life’, ‘Dreams’, ‘Til the Death’, ‘Baby We On’

Best Producer

Diggy Dupé, choicevaughan & P. Smith - The Panthers OST Producers: Diggy Dupé, choicevaughan, P Smith

Team Dynamite - Respect The Process Producer: Harry (Haz Beats) Huavi

Tomorrow People - 21 Producers: IKON MUSIC - Avina Kelekolio, Hennie Tui, Tana Tupai



Recorded Music NZ Best Pacific Music Album:

Diggy Dupé, choicevaughan & P. Smith - The Panthers OST

Kings - Raplist

Tomorrow People - 21

All the artist finalists:



Anthem – Anthem

Bina Butta & Kennyon Brown - ‘Lady Love’

Diggy Dupé - ‘WEON’

Diggy Dupé, choicevaughan & P. Smith - The Panthers OST

Emily Muli - ‘Break’

‘Break’ Foundation - ‘Closer’

House of Misfits - ‘Tā Te Manawa’

Jaro Local - ‘Kamanda Amanda’, ‘First Time’, ‘Single Papa’, ‘25 Minutes’

Kas Futialo - Grandmasta Kas

Kings - Raplist , ‘Young 4Eva’

, ‘Young 4Eva’ Lani Alo - ‘Tua i manu’

‘Tua i manu’ Lisi - ‘Good Life’, ‘Dreams’, ‘Til the Death’, ‘Baby We On’

Mo Etc. - Oceanbed

Poetik - Poetik Justice

Sam V - ‘Wired’, ‘Biker Boy’

‘Wired’, ‘Biker Boy’ Sammielz - ‘Okay’

Samson Squad - ‘Kainga’, ‘Amene’

Shepherds Reign - ‘Nga Ao E Rua’

SWIDT - ‘Seize the Day ft Savage’, ‘Kelz Garage’, ‘312 Day’

Team Dynamite - Respect The Process

TJ Taotua - Overdue

Tomorrow People - 21

Tree - ‘No Fear ft Junior Soqeta’

Vallé - ‘Swing Low’

Victor J Sefo - ‘Pele Ea’, ‘Ride’, ‘Shots’



For more information: www.pacificmusicawards.org.nz

