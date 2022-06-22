GFS Acquires Rights For Ewan Wilson’s 'Dogfight: The Inside Story Of The Kiwi Airlines Collapse'

GFS is pleased to announce it has acquired the rights to take Ewan Wilson’s bestselling autobiographical book Dogfight: The Inside Story of the Kiwi Airlines Collapse to the screen.

GFS CEO Julian Grimmond says “The book is a wonderful story about the Kiwi can-do culture that we all know and appreciate. As content production continues to expand globally, we are excited to be developing this project with Ewan.

“Although GFS predominantly serves an international market, we are proudly headquartered in Queenstown, New Zealand, and want to use our unique market position to uplift New Zealand stories onto the world stage.”

Ewan Wilson says he has known Grimmond for many years and it felt like a natural partnership to work with GFS to bring his famously courageous Kiwi story to life on the screen.

“Kiwi International Airlines was a story that captured the country’s imagination and hearts. Its low-cost model changed the way New Zealanders and Australians traveled, and put Hamilton and Dunedin on the international flight map. Its subsequent collapse captivated the nation.”

GFS looks forward to producing this insightful story of New Zealand entrepreneurial spirit.

About GFS

GFS is led by an Emmy Award-winning producer and is best known for helping screen producers to make their films and TV series safely and practically, anywhere in the world. GFS develops original content, provides production services and risk management planning and expertise for even the riskiest activities and locations. GFS is headquartered in Queenstown, New Zealand, and in 2020 was a winner of the AmCham-DHL Express Success and Resilience Awards held by the American Chamber of Commerce in New Zealand.

