Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Chingy & Lloyd Join Juicy Fest 2023 Line-up

Tuesday, 16 August 2022, 5:17 am
Press Release: Juicy Festival

The line-up for Juicy Festival 2023 has gotten even juicier with the addition of two dominant R&B and hip-hop stars from the 2000s ready to bring the nostalgia.

Influential hip-hop superstar Chingy, and R&B crooner Lloyd have been added to the already impressive Juicy Festival line-up of Nelly, Ne-Yo, Ja Rule, Bow Wow, Xzibit, Pretty Ricky, Mya and Twista.

In the early noughties there was no turn up without Chingy. He collaborated with Jermaine Dupri, Snoop Dogg, Trina, Tyrese, Ludacris and more, and single-handedly influenced cultural slang with ‘thurr’ and ‘hurr’ following his smash hit Right Thurr. Other hits include Pullin Me Back, One Call Away, Holidae Inn, Dem Jeans and more.

As a member of the Murder Inc record label, Lloyd was a key player for those growing up in the mid to late noughties with tracks such as Get It Shawty, Lay It Down, Southside and You. He collaborated with some of the world’s biggest music stars including Drake, Nicki Minaj and the Young Money posse singing the hook on Bedrock, as well as artists such as 50 Cent, Ashanti, Ja Rule and Lil Wayne.

Juicy Festival, or Juicy Fest as it’s colloquially named, is a R18 one-day festival scheduled for eight shows across Australia and New Zealand this summer including Tauranga, Napier, Palmerston North, Auckland, Whangarei, Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne.

Juicy Fest Co-Founders Rawiri Nelson and Kane Sala said the marketing approach was about genuine connection to an entire genre that influenced pop culture for so many in New Zealand and Australia.

“With 90s and 2000s music on the resurgence through a multitude of samples in the top 100 pop charts of the last year, it makes sense to bring this music back to the Southern Hemisphere. We’re really focused on triggering some deep nostalgia for so many who grew up to this era of hip-hop and R&B,” Sala said.

Juicy Fest promoters Glenn Meikle and Matthew Spratt said once the Tauranga and Brisbane shows had sold out, they confirmed new locations for the two centres, with the Brisbane event now being held at Victoria Park and Tauranga's at Trustpower Baypark. Extra tickets will also be released for the Palmerston North show to cater to the strong demand.

“Ticket sales are strong across all shows and many people are buying tickets to events outside of their home centres, which is not only good news for the local economy but for tourism as a whole,” Spratt said.

“People want to be out and enjoying themselves. We’ve all faced Covid restrictions in recent years and people are very much ready to enjoy the freedom of attending festivals once again. We’re all pleased to see the comeback of the live music scene,” Meikle said.

Juicy Fest 2023 gets underway on January 5, providing a sense of nostalgia for everyone who loves the RnB and hip hop sounds of the 90s and 2000s.

To purchase tickets or to join the waiting list for tickets in the sold out centres, and for more information, go to www.juicyfest.co/

Payment plans are available from August 15.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Juicy Festival on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: NZSQ Conclude National Tour With ‘Release’ Programme

The NZSQ concluded their national tour in Wellington with a three-part programme, the triumphant final installment of which was entitled ‘Release.’ It included three pieces representing radical musical innovation... More>>

Howard Davis: The Show Must Go On - ‘La Traviata’ Opening Night Wobbles
Casting problems have beset ‘La Traviata’ since its first performance in March 1853 at Venice’s La Fenice opera house. Sadly, Saturday night’s premiere at Wellington’s newly-restored St James Theatre proved no different... More>>



Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 