Tourism New Zealand Invites The Curious In New Global Campaign

Wellington, New Zealand | Tourism New Zealand has taken a bold and creative approach to destination advertising with the launch of its first global campaign in two years.

“If You Seek” launched today in core visitor markets, takes a different approach to destination marketing by teasing audiences with snippets on what is on offer and inviting the curious, those who will take the time to seek more from their visit.

Tāne Mahuta | Photo: Miles Holden

“There is intense competition as destinations ramp up campaigns to capture the imaginations of travellers. Because of our size and location New Zealand will have to work hard to encourage visitation post-COVID with international visitor numbers taking years to build up and Kiwis now having the option of travelling overseas,” says Tourism New Zealand chief executive René de Monchy.

A suite of short films make up the core of the activity, featuring snippets and hints of destinations and activities as diverse as Tāne Mahuta and Hell’s Gate in the North Island, to Hooker Valley near Aoraki Mt Cook and the Tasman’s Great Taste Trail in Nelson Tasman.

“The work includes sneak-peeks of some well-known destinations as well as places and experiences that aren’t as recognisable in our key markets. We wanted to tap into the curiosity of our target high–quality traveller, who we know are adventurous and keen to dig beneath the surface of the places they visit whether on the beaten path or not,” he says.

“Tourism New Zealand uses a range of insights to create compelling campaign work to reach high-quality visitors. These are visitors who we think will explore more deeply, spend more and ultimately contribute to New Zealand’s tourism sector in ways beyond the economic benefit. They are travellers who want to engage with our culture, society and also interact with our environment in a respectful way. Our research shows that visitors who see our work spend more and travel more widely around New Zealand.”

The campaign also includes trade content and activity to engage and educate travel sellers, who are hungry to upskill on New Zealand and are an important part of Tourism New Zealand’s work to attract quality visitors.

Locally, the campaign has also been released in Aotearoa New Zealand, letting New Zealanders know there’s More to Seek on their travels.

Tourism New Zealand research shows that around two thirds of New Zealanders intend to take a domestic holiday in the coming year, and 42% are motivated to visit a place they haven’t before on their upcoming travels.

