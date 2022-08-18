IRT Backs Rejuvenated 119th NZ Trotting Cup

The return of the IRT New Zealand Trotting Cup to its former glory has the people behind New Zealand’s greatest race buzzing.

But people are warned to secure their tickets early as Addington Raceway CEO, Brian Thompson anticipates that over 20,000 people could flood into Addington Raceway to witness the 119th running of the IRT NZ Trotting Cup on Tuesday 8 November.

“The countdown to the iconic race is well and truly on. Many hospitality packages have already sold out and general admission and other tickets are on sale from September 1” says Thompson.

Last year the Cup Day crowd was restricted to just 1,200 people because of Covid but this year Addington Raceway is expecting a full house.

While racing fans and fashionistas look forward to a return to the fun of a full Cup Day, nobody is relishing that prospect more than race sponsors IRT, the world-acclaimed equine transportation company International Racehorse Transport.

IRT boss Richard Cole, is a huge supporter of the industry not only through sponsorship, but as a racehorse owner as well, and is thrilled to have his company’s name on New Zealand’s greatest race.

“IRT is delighted to once again be aligning ourselves with the most iconic race on the New Zealand Harness Racing calendar,” said Cole.

“I have no doubt the IRT New Zealand Trotting Cup will be bigger and better than ever in 2022 and we look forward to seeing crowds back at Addington for our race that stops our nation, enjoying the atmosphere and excitement that Cup Day has to offer.”

“2022 represents the third instalment of the IRT New Zealand Trotting Cup and we are already looking forward to extending our association with this time-honoured race that is one of the pillars of the Australasian harness racing calendar.

“IRT’s support of Harness Racing in New Zealand and in particular, the New Zealand Trotting Cup, is a partnership that we value highly and we look forward to continuing our investment in the harness racing industry and its participants who have in turn, shown us such tremendous support throughout our 50 years in business.”

IRT New Zealand Trotting Cup kicks off a massive week at Addington with the dual NZ Free-For-Alls for pacers and trotters on Friday, November 11.

For more information and tickets head to www.addington.co.nz

