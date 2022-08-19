National Kitchen Brand In ‘boots And All’ With Kids Planting Native Trees

Leading New Zealand kitchen brand, Mastercraft Kitchens, has announced a significant partnership with charitable trust, Trees for Survival. This initiative will see the manufacturer contributing to the education of students whilst making a practical difference to New Zealand’s environment.

Trees for Survival is a charitable trust that works with 197 schools and local communities across New Zealand to grow and plant native trees along waterways and on erosion prone hillsides. They operate an environmental education programme which provides an opportunity for school children to rejuvenate the country’s landscape as well as learn about conservation, revegetation, wetland restoration and protecting stream quality.

Mastercraft Kitchens is New Zealand’s largest collective of full-service kitchen providers with 27 locations throughout the country. Whilst searching for an appropriate philanthropic initiative to partner with, Mastercraft discovered Trees for Survival, and for several reasons chose to support the organisation.

“We had decided that an initiative such as planting native trees was a good fit for our brand, but wanted to find a programme that stood out,” says Mastercraft Group General Manager, Kevin Belz. “During our research we discovered how Trees for Survival not only gives back to the environment but educates kiwi kids at the same time. From there it was a simple decision.” Adding that Trees for Survival has a plan to further grow the number of schools that it works with throughout New Zealand, Mr. Belz says, “We look forward to assisting with the growth of TFS through bringing on new schools, attending planting days and promoting the programme to our large network of commercial partners, and current and future customers.”

Trees for Survival is also delighted with the new partnership. National Manager for TFS, Dennis Millard says, “It’s always a rewarding experience to have supportive and active sponsors helping us deliver the Trees for Survival programme. Our focus is on local environmental restoration projects through native tree plantings, by local schools and their local community. So, on Planting Days especially, we enjoy having our local Mastercraft Kitchens people getting involved, helping out and giving back to the environment”

This is a long-term strategic decision for Mastercraft Kitchens to align themselves with Trees for Survival and the work they do to educate young New Zealanders whilst making a positive and extremely necessary difference to our unique New Zealand environment. Each location is a locally owned and operated business, often with family at the core of their operations. Kevin Belz talks of the clear values that run through the organisation, with particular attention paid to being ‘Grounded and ‘Passionate.’ “Being down to earth is paramount in everything we do,” says Belz, “and when it comes to being passionate about joining forces with Trees for Survival, we’re in boots and all”

