Te Ao With Moana Judged Best Current Affairs Programme For Second Year In A Row

Acclaimed Whakaata Māori current affairs show, Te Ao with Moana, has once again claimed Best Current Affairs Programme at this year’s Voyager Media Awards.

Te Ao with Moana won the coveted award in 2021 and continued its exceptional track record of bringing current affairs to audiences with a unique Māori lens in 2022.

Judges praised the show for its outstanding approach.

“Current affairs is all about the story and Moana nails it. From the highly complex and beautifully crafted to the raw and unadorned. This is stand out storytelling.”

The show is hosted by Māori broadcaster, writer, musician and documentary maker, Moana Maniapoto, and is produced by her son, award-winning reporter, Hikurangi Jackson.

“We want to encourage deeper and more meaningful conversations about issues that matter and start new conversations about things that should. We are committed to hosting informed kōrero - to help peel back the layers, connect the dots, challenge but also celebrate. We want our viewers to learn something new,” said Moana Maniapoto.

The award-winning entry from Te Ao with Moana included an in-depth one hour special and exclusive interviews on New Zealand gang culture as well as a revealing and candid interview with Justice Joe Williams, who is the first Māori judge of the Supreme Court and youngest Chief Judge of the Māori Land Court.

Whakaata Māori Tāhuhu Rangapū, Shane Taurima, said “Whakaata Māori promotes Māori perspectives and elevates Māori voices. Te Ao with Moana not only monitored the pulse of our nation but also set new agendas.”

“The team’s passion and commitment has set the benchmark for current affairs which has not only been recognised nationally but internationally,” he said.

In May this year, the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, chose Te Ao with Moana to release a global campaign based on manaakitanga. It led to a worldwide exclusive announcement on the show, picked up by media across the globe.

In June 2022, Whakaata Māori began trading under its reo Māori name to better reflect the role it plays in revitalising te reo Māori, our culture, and sharing our stories across multiple platforms. Whakaata means 'to mirror', 'to reflect' or 'to display.'

The Voyager Media Awards celebrate and recognise excellence in New Zealand journalism and are managed and promoted by the News Publishers' Association.

WATCH award-winning Te Ao with Moana New series, Mondays, 8.00pm only on MĀORI+: https://www.maoritelevision.com/shows/te-ao-moana

© Scoop Media

