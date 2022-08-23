My Wedding Guide Releases NZ's First Wedding App

Leading New Zealand wedding website My Wedding Guide is now available as NZ's first wedding mobile app.

New Zealand's most comprehensive wedding website My Wedding Guide has undergone major technical upgrades in the last year. This has not only resulted in a much more modern and secure platform but also the ability to launch new features. One such new feature enabled by the newer technology platform is a mobile app.

With a significant amount of traffic coming from smartphones, My Wedding Guide has recently been improved for an even better mobile browser user experience and now offers the convenience of a mobile app. The My Wedding Guide app was the first in New Zealand and is currently the only nationwide wedding planning app.

An installation guide can be found at ido.nz/app.

On the app, when visitors go to a vendor's website from that vendor's listing they remain within the app which improves the user experience and increases user retention resulting in even better performance for vendors listed on the service.

Wedding vendors operating in New Zealand or the South Pacific Islands who wish to gain exposure to My Wedding Guide's very large and highly targeted online wedding audience can list their businesses on My Wedding Guide's Advertise page.

Established in 2010, My Wedding Guide is operated by Niche Directories Ltd based in Cambridge in the Waikato region and is 100% New Zealand owned and operated. Niche Directories also operates My Celebrant Guide.

