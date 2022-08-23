Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

My Wedding Guide Releases NZ's First Wedding App

Tuesday, 23 August 2022, 2:43 pm
Press Release: My Wedding Guide

Leading New Zealand wedding website My Wedding Guide is now available as NZ's first wedding mobile app.

New Zealand's most comprehensive wedding website My Wedding Guide has undergone major technical upgrades in the last year. This has not only resulted in a much more modern and secure platform but also the ability to launch new features. One such new feature enabled by the newer technology platform is a mobile app.

With a significant amount of traffic coming from smartphones, My Wedding Guide has recently been improved for an even better mobile browser user experience and now offers the convenience of a mobile app. The My Wedding Guide app was the first in New Zealand and is currently the only nationwide wedding planning app.

An installation guide can be found at ido.nz/app.

On the app, when visitors go to a vendor's website from that vendor's listing they remain within the app which improves the user experience and increases user retention resulting in even better performance for vendors listed on the service.

Wedding vendors operating in New Zealand or the South Pacific Islands who wish to gain exposure to My Wedding Guide's very large and highly targeted online wedding audience can list their businesses on My Wedding Guide's Advertise page.

Established in 2010, My Wedding Guide is operated by Niche Directories Ltd based in Cambridge in the Waikato region and is 100% New Zealand owned and operated. Niche Directories also operates My Celebrant Guide.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from My Wedding Guide on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: NZSQ Conclude National Tour With ‘Release’ Programme

The NZSQ concluded their national tour in Wellington with a three-part programme, the triumphant final installment of which was entitled ‘Release.’ It included three pieces representing radical musical innovation... More>>

Howard Davis: The Show Must Go On - ‘La Traviata’ Opening Night Wobbles
Casting problems have beset ‘La Traviata’ since its first performance in March 1853 at Venice’s La Fenice opera house. Sadly, Saturday night’s premiere at Wellington’s newly-restored St James Theatre proved no different... More>>



Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 